Fred Sirieix sparks reaction with new video - amid co-star Gino D'Acampo quitting Road Trip Gino decided to walk away from their show, Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip

Fred Sirieix has taken to social media following the news that his co-star, Gino D'Acampo, has decided to leave their popular ITV show, Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip.

The First Dates star, who appeared on the travel programme with Gino and fellow TV star Gordon Ramsay, shared a new clip from his new Channel 4 series, Fred's Last Resort to his Instagram page. Check out the video below to see the hilarious clip in full.

WATCH: Fred Sirieix is back on screens for his new show, Fred's Last Resort

Fred wrote in the caption: "Timing and precision. Is it too much to ask for? Find out if my recruits can run quality operations for a fashion show at the hotel tonight."

Although Fred didn't address Gino's recent announcement directly, a fan did take the opportunity to mention the news in the comment section, writing: "Time to get a Fred fix tonight since @iamginodacampo has jumped ship."

Gino D'Acampo has said he will not return to ITV's Road Trip

Others commented on the episode, with one writing: "I'm loving watching this it's just brilliant," and a third adding: "I love the show. Can't wait for tonight's episode."

Gino announced that he was leaving Road Trip earlier this week in a video shared on his Tik Tok. The TV personality and chef explained that due to challenging issues surrounding his contracts, he made the decision to step away.

"Last week I decided not to film any more Gordon, Gino and Fred Road trips," he began, adding: "The reason is very simple – nothing to do with Gordon or Fred, the friendship is very strong."

Fred is fronting a new Channel 4 show, Fred's Last Resort

He continued: "It's just because we can't get the dates together and sometimes when we do get the dates together sometimes, they get changed and it causes a lot of problems for me because I have other stuff that I have to do."

Fans of the ITV programme were quick to react to Gino's exit and while many were disappointed, they praised the chef's honesty. One said: "Respect Gino, completely appreciate the personal video to fans. Hope the friendship remains very strong and happy you did what you wanted."

Another echoed this, commenting: "That's a good decision. Money breaks friendships and families so better keep your amazing friendship you have with the boys and good luck."

