Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana look loved-up in new photo

Gordon Ramsay was every inch the doting son and husband as he paid a special Mother's Day tribute to two of the most important women in his life – his mum and wife!

Sharing two pictures of his mother Helen and partner Tana, the celebrity chef penned: "Happy Mother's Day to these two incredible women and to all the mums throughout the UK @helencosgrove71 @tanaramsay [heart emojis]."

Fans of the star were quick to applaud his message, with one writing: "Great tribute! Great chef, son, and husband right there!" Another said: "You're a lucky man Gordon happy Mother's Day." A third post read: "Awwww you look like Mum. What a great son to be proud of your mum and show it. Brava."

Both Gordon and Tana are doting parents to five children; Megan, 24, twins Jack and Holly, 23, Tilly, 21, and Oscar, three.

Although the couple are happy with their brood, Gordon has previously revealed that his other half is open to the idea of more children, and seemingly hinted back in January that they might be expecting.

When asked about his children on Heart Radio, the 56-year-old said: "Last time I looked there were five, yes. I think there's one more on the way." Stunned by his response, BGT judge Amanda Holden quizzed: "Is it Christmas or a baby?" before Jamie Theakston probed: "You've got another one on the way?"

The celebrity chef shared these snaps with his mum and wife

Attempting to quash speculation of a possible pregnancy, Gordon went on to say: "Do you know what, I don't know yet… I'll double check when I get back. I'm going down to Boots on the way out of here, and I'll double check.

"Tana would like another baby and I'm like no, no, no, no… It's already hard enough thinking about when I go to take Oscar to school, 'Hey, what's your grandad's name?'"

