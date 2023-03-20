Gino D'Acampo quits beloved TV show following 'stressful' contract issues

Gino D'Acampo has opened up about his decision to step down from the hugely popular Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip, admitting that contracts for the show were a big reason why he had decided to step away from the project.

Speaking on TikTok, Gino admitted that he wanted to tell everyone the news first-hand to avoid any news reports, and captioned the video: "And now the end is here and so I face that final curtain…" Watch his explanation about why he has left the show here…

WATCH: Gino D'Acampo opened up about his decision to leave the show

Elaborating on the challenging issue of contracts, he explained: "Last week I decided not to film any more Gordon, Gino and Fred Road trips. The reason is very simple – nothing to do with Gordon or Fred, the friendship is very strong… It’s just because we can’t get the dates together and sometimes when we do get the dates together sometimes, they get changed and it causes a lot of problems for me because I have other stuff that I have to do.

Gino opened up about his friendships with his co-stars

"Personal problems as well because when I have to change things with my family it is very complicated and also because of contracts. Because contracts start to become very complicated and very stressful, I personally value the friendship with Gordon and Fred so much that I would rather the friendship than arguments with the contract. So, I have decided not to do it anymore because I want to be friends with the boys for many, many years ahead."

Fans were unsurprisingly disappointed by the news, with one commenting: "Respect Gino, completely appreciate the personal video to fans. Hope the friendship remains very strong and happy you did what you wanted," while another person added: "That's a good decision. Money breaks friendships and families so better keep your amazing friendship you have with the boys and good luck."

