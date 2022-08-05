Fred Sirieix: who is the First Dates star's daughter? Andrea Sirieix is going for gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Fred Sirieix is known and adored for appearing on Channel 4's popular programme First Dates, but when he's not on TV, it seems he's a family man at heart!

And the presenter and maître d'hôtel is clearly a very proud dad currently, as his daughter, Andrea, has enjoyed huge success in her career as an athlete, and is competing at this year's Commonwealth Games. Here's all you need to know…

Who is Fred Sirieix's daughter?

Fred's daughter in Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix. There's not a huge amount known about Fred's previous relationship with Andrea's mother, but it's thought that the TV star shares Andrea with his former partner, Alex, with whom he was in a relationship for 12 years.

Andrea won a gold medal for her diving

Andrea is 17 years old and is a professional diver for Team GB! The athlete even won gold in Birmingham this week after she wowed judges and the audience with her impressive 10-metre dive. Taking place at the Sandwell Aquatic Centre, Andrea said she had "quite shaky calves" for the dive but added she'd "never had that much fun in a competition."

Fred was seen cheering on from the sidelines. "He gave me a thumbs up," Andrea said. "I think he didn't want to cry so he didn't really say much but I think my parents were really, really happy for me."

Fred posted on social media how proud he was of Andrea

What has Fred Sirieix said about his daughter?

Fred was clearly thrilled for his daughter's achievement. The First Dates star posted on social media on Thursday during the course of the event, sharing pictures of inside the aquatic centre, as well as professional photos of his daughter picking up her medal.

Fred was a proud dad watching from the sidelines

Fred wrote to his fans on Friday: "I have been replaying yesterday's event on a loop in my head non-stop. That last dive! To pull it off like this! Wow! Wow! Wow! Truly the stuff of champions!"

Does Fred Sirieix's have other children?

Fred also has an 11-year-old son named Lucien. Speaking to Closer, he previously spoke about his two youngsters, explaining: "Happiness is my kids telling me they love me each day."

