I'm a Celebrity: South Africa fans have same complaint about 'strange' detail in new series

I'm a Celebrity: South Africa kicked off on ITV earlier this week bringing back some familiar faces from over the years but the episodes so far have sparked complaints from some fans about a "strange" detail in the new series.

Taking to social media, a few viewers have been sharing their upset about not being able to vote for trials or contestants to be sent home due to the series being pre-recorded. One person tweeted: "This would be much better if it wasn't pre-recorded and we could vote was super excited for this series but bit pointless when we can’t vote not sure I like it!! #imacelebrity."

A second wrote: "Strange without the public vote #ImACeleb #imacelebrity." A third echoed this and said: "It's so annoying we can't vote as it's ridiculous they've turned down most the food. What was the point in that challenge? Gonna be one hungry camp!! #imacelebrity"

Meanwhile a fourth wrote: "The only problem I'm having with #ImACelebritysouthafrica is we can’t vote for trials @imacelebrity @antanddec," as a fifth added: "Why do they bother making a half-hearted summer #imacelebrity that’s not even live. Not as fun when u can’t vote the most annoying ones out."

I'm a Celebrity: South Africa full cast

Elsewhere in the show, the series has already faced a setback after supermodel Janice Dickinson was forced to pull out of the programme early. According to reports, Janice tripped during filmed, which took place in 2022, and hit her head, forcing her to abandon her time as a contestant. HELLO! has reached out to ITV for comment.

Janice already made her mark for the show's premiere and revealed that she was hoping to win the show. After meeting Paul Burrell and Shaun Ryder, she joked: "I just met two campmates and they seem to be such nice guys. I wish I knew who they were." She also enjoyed flirting with Ant and Dec, telling them: "My boyfriends! I missed you so much!" as they arrived at camp.

