Rylan Clark reveals unexpected encounter with King Charles and Queen Camilla - and has the best reaction

Rylan Clark is gearing up to front the BBC's coverage of Eurovision 2023, and ahead of the big event, the presenter had a surprise meeting with King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the 34-year-old revealed that the royals had stopped by for a quick chat with both himself and his fellow hosts, Hannah Waddingham, Julia Sanina and DJ Scott Mills. Click below to watch their sweet meeting…

WATCH: Rylan Clark meets King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla during tour of Eurovision arena

After posting a video from their encounter on Twitter, Rylan's fans were quick to celebrate in the comments. "So happy for you Rylan," wrote one. "You're an absolute natural, Rylan. Great stuff," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "This is mad!"

Rylan met with both Charles and Camilla at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, where he shared a joke or two with the King. Asked if he had ever presented the show, Rylan replied that he'd been doing it for "six, seven years now," but "I have to be on my best behaviour because I'm on home turf!"

MORE: Rylan Clark's house boasts an epic indoor pool – photos

READ: King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's relationship timeline

The group even posed for a photograph where they were asked to give a "big Eurovision smile". "I've got the teeth for that," joked Rylan, in a nod to his veneers.

© Getty Rylan shared a few jokes with King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla before the group posed for a photo together

Prior to chatting with the show's hosts, Charles and Camilla were also given a brief behind-the-scenes tour and later headed to a small stage in the main arena to officially launch it.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Rylan would be presenting the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final to Radio 2 listeners on 13 May 2023.

© Getty Rylan and his co-star Scott Mills will present the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final to Radio 2 listeners

Speaking about the prestigious role, Rylan said: "Eurovision is my favourite time of the year, I cannot wait! And I'm so excited and absolutely buzzing to be hosting the Eurovision Grand Final on Radio 2, the biggest and best music event in the world, with my partner-in-crime Scott Mills.

"We can't wait to bring listeners closer to the action than ever before, with all the fun, excitement and backstage gossip from what promises to be an unforgettable night."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.