Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals Prince Charles and Camilla's sweet gesture during EastEnders visit

Rose Ayling-Ellis has revealed the sweet gesture that Prince Charles and Camilla's extended to her during their EastEnders visit.

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall visited the set of the long-running BBC soap opera back in April to film their epic cameo, which aired as part of Thursday's episode. The two royals were seen visiting Albert Square and meeting several of the show's best-known characters, including Rose's Frankie Lewis.

Speaking about the experience, the Strictly Come Dancing champion told Kirsty Young during the Party at the Palace concert: "So we had Camilla and Charles come to visit and they tried out acting, they acted for a bit and we played our characters and meeting them and it was really really special."

She added that she was particularly "touched" when Charles and Camilla went above and beyond to make Rose feel comfortable by introducing themselves in British Sign Language (BSL).

"Both of them came up to me and the first thing they did, they signed 'Good morning' to me I was really, really touched by that," she revealed. "I was really impressed that they knew how to sign 'Good morning.'"

What's more, Rose also revealed that Camilla had confessed to her that she and her family had voted for the actress and her dance partner Giovanni Pernice on the BBC One show week after week right up until their history-making win.

"Apparently, Camilla is a big fan of Strictly. She said she voted for me every week, and all her children voted for me every week. That is incredible - the royal family voted for me! That's mad."

Those who tuned in to watch the special episode praised the royals for participating and hailed the instalment as the best yet. One person tweeted: "That has got be the BEST episode of @bbceastenders EVER! What an amazing Royal surprise that was. Bought a tear to my eye to see Charles & Camilla on set. Well done everyone and wishing all the crew and cast a very happy Platinum Jubilee weekend."

Another viewer commented: "What good sports Charles and Camilla were! The royal family is in safe hands," while a third person added: "Omg that was actually iconic. Great how they interwove Charles & Camilla's charity work of Princes Trust and Domestic Abuse."

