Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla to guest star in EastEnders – details The royals have already filmed their scenes

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are heading to Albert Square!

SHOP: HELLO!'s Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate in style

The royal couple will guest star in a special upcoming episode of fan-favourite soap EastEnders in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Charles and Camilla will star as themselves and will be seen surprising residents at a street party held to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla visit the set of EastEnders

The specially shot scenes were filmed back in March when Charles and Camilla visited the set of EastEnders to meet the cast and crew of the long-running BBC drama.

Viewers have already seen Mick Carter, played by Danny Dyer, decide to throw a Jubilee party for the Square, and in upcoming scenes, he will tease some very special guests.

PARTY: Royal Jubilee food & drink ideas to wow your guests with

STYLE PICKS: Jubilee fashion ideas for women: red, white & blue styles

However, partygoers are in for the shock of their lives as Mick and Linda Carter, played by Kellie Bright, greet Their Royal Highnesses and introduce them to the residents of Walford.

Charles and Camilla met the residents of Albert Square

Speaking about her brush with royalty, Kellie said: "I did think what amazing sports that they are just willing to do it. I just thought, 'Wow, they've never done anything like this before'.

"They didn't really know what to expect, I mean it must have been nerve-wracking for them and completely out of their norm."

She added: "So I just hope they enjoyed it as much as we did."

The royal couple filmed the scenes back in March

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw added: "We are truly honoured to have both the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall appear in what is set to be one of EastEnders' most special episodes.

"Linda Carter is naturally in her element and giddy with excitement as their Royal Highnesses arrive in Walford, but it wasn't just her, as for all of us at EastEnders it was an extremely special day that will go down in EastEnders' history."

The special episode will air on June 2

Charles and Camilla are not the first royals to visit the famed set. In 2001, the Queen visited the late Dame Barbara Windsor, who played Peggy Mitchell, on the EastEnders set.

Her Majesty stepped behind the Queen Vic, strolled around Albert Square and through the EastEnders street market, meeting stars of the show. The special Jubilee episode featuring Charles and Camilla is due to air on Thursday June 2 at 7.30pm

Like this story? Sign up to our special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee newsletter to get latest news, photos and videos related to Her Majesty's special milestone.