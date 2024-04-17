Baby Reindeer's Martha is played by actress Jessica Gunning — what makes her refreshingly different

Baby Reindeer has proven to be incredibly popular across both sides of the pond, and it seems everyone is talking about the latest Netflix binge-worthy series, based on creator Richard Gadd's real life experience with a stalker.

Everyone is now wanting to know all about the stars behind the characters in the show, including the actress who plays Martha Scott.

Martha is portrayed by Jessica Gunning, who has been in other shows including Prime Suspect, The Outlaws and What Remains.

Unlike most actors, Jessica is refreshingly different, because there is little know about her, with the star deciding to avoid all aspects of social media, including Instagram and Twitter/X.

Jessica's co-star Richard, who plays Donny, the character influenced by his own ordeal, recently shared a backstage photo of the pair of them on social media, leading to many fans expressing their hopes for her to get online.

© Ed Miller/Netflix Jessica Gunning as Martha in Baby Reindeer

"Please get her on Instagram, she's a star," one fan wrote, while another commented: "Wish she had social media." A third added: "You both are stars!"

Jessica gave a rare interview about her role as Martha, expressing the importance of showing her alter-ego's vulnerable side rather than just playing her as outright evil.

© Dave Benett Jessica Gunning doesn't have social media and is incredibly private

Talking to Vanity Fair, she explained: "If I ever tried to play the stalker side of Martha, you'd lose her completely because she isn't a villain. She's not scary in that sense. I mean, her actions might be received as that, but she never intends it that way. I never, ever saw her like that."

She added: "The truth of it, for Martha, is this is the first time in a long time she connects to somebody who compliments her, who's nice to her, who spends time with her. I think he got out of it as much as she did."

© Ed Miller/Netflix Baby Reindeer has left viewers hooked

Martha was Jessica's own take on the stalker, so much so, that she decided to find out as little as possible about Richard's real life stalker.

She said: "We'd occasionally have conversations about how he felt during certain moments [of the story], but a lot of it was from the text. He's managed to capture so many different sides to her…

Martha is Donny's stalker in the Netflix original, based on a true story

"It's clear that they knew each other quite well and got to know each other through the course of this story. When you hear that this is a story about a female stalker, I don’t think you would ever imagine it goes the way it does."

