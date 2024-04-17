Wednesday season two: everything we know from plot to cast, and release date

Wednesday is in the works! Returning for a second season, Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega have teamed up for more danger and drama at Nevermore Academy. So, when is everyone's favourite twisted teen returning to our screens? Here's what we know about Wednesday Addams' sophomore year…

What is the new season of Wednesday about?

After falling for a serial killer in season one, Wednesday Addams is done with love, at least for now. During a conversation with Elle Fanning for Variety's Actors on Actors, Jenna Ortega – who also serves as an executive producer – revealed some concepts for season two.

© Netflix Jenna Ortega revealed that season two of Wednesday will "lean into the horror aspect" and ditch romantic interests

"We've decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more," she explained. "Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously. We're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great."

More recently, the actress caught up with E! on the Emmy's red carpet, where she teased what's to come. "I've received some scripts for the second season," she noted. "There's really, really good one-liners, and I think everything's bigger, it's a lot more action-packed. Each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice."

When is season 2 out?

Filming was initially delayed by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which have since drawn to a conclusion. However, in November 2023, Variety reported that Wednesday will start shooting in April 2024, with production moving from Romania to Ireland. One thing's for sure – we'll be keeping an eye out for the cast's on-set photos.

Meet the cast

Jenna Ortega, Catherine-Zeta Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Emma Myers and Hunter Doohan are all expected to return. During Tudum: A Global Fan Event held in 2023, the cast confirmed that a new Addams family member will be introduced in season two, although their identity remains unknown. Looks like we'll have to wait and see!

© Getty Steve Buscemi has joined the cast in an unknown role

In the meantime, it has also been announced that Steve Buscemi – famed for Fargo, Boardwalk Empire and Reservoir Dogs – has signed on to the series. Currently, details about his character are being kept under wraps, however, it's rumored that he'll play the new principal of Nevermore Academy. As fans of season one will remember, Principal Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie) was supposedly killed off in the finale, leaving an opening at the school.

© Netflix Gwendoline Christie suggested that Principal Larissa Weems might still be alive

But, is Larissa really dead? Actress Gwendoline Christie isn't so sure. In November 2022, the Game of Thrones alum suggested that she could return. "We haven't seen her put in the ground, have we? I feel like Larissa Weems would not really be prepared to entertain or be dominated by anything as commonplace as death," she told Digital Spy.