King Charles documentary features never-before-seen footage: watch exclusive clip about his childhood

Charles: In His Own Words will debut on Nat Geo Friday, April 28, via Hulu the following day and Disney+ on May 5

King Charles has spent his life under the watchful gaze of a nation – but what do we really know about the man behind the monarchy? Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Tom Jennings ponders that same question in his new documentary, Charles: In His Own Words.

Set to premiere on National Geographic on April 28, this one-off special pulls back the curtain on the real Charles, told in his own words. For a sneak peek at one of the documentary's most surprising revelations about his childhood, click the video below…

WATCH: Charles: In His Own Words reveals shocking details about King's childhood – exclusive

A unique spectacle, after pressing play, fans will be taken on a one-of-a-kind journey thanks to the never-before-seen archival material in this documentary. Examining the formative events that influenced the man, former Prince and the King he was destined to be, Charles: In His Own Words goes right back to the beginning.

Footage, photos and audio recordings are at the heart of this real-life story, portraying the King from all facets of his life. From his early days as heir apparent to his formative experiences as a son, schoolboy, bachelor, husband, father, prince, and steward of the arts and environment; Charles has worn many hats on his ascent to the crown.

© Getty The documentary looks at the formative events that have shaped Charles into the man and monarch he is today

Ahead of the coronation, royal fans can also stream the documentary on Saturday, April 29, on Hulu and Friday, May 5, on Disney+. Ahead of the film's premiere, director Tom Jennings spoke exclusively to HELLO! about what to expect.

"It forces you to engage in a way that you feel like you're almost living through it," he said. "That's our goal is to get you as close to being in the place in time and with the people as we possibly can. And I think that makes it very different and special and unique."

© Getty Charles: In His Own Words features plenty of never-before-seen archival material

He added: "I would like viewers to not only realise how complex he is but that he's also very human. Anyone in the public eye that much we tend to think is superhuman, or that is put on a pedestal or constantly being tried to be pulled off the pedestal. In some ways, he's just a British kid that happened to grow up in a very unique situation."

