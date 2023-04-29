Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager look incredible in mini shorts during girls' trip

The two got fans talking with their looks

Hoda Kotb, 58, wowed fans on Saturday April 29 as she rocked white micro shorts during a trip to New Orleans with Jenna Bush Hager, 41.

The pair's fashion got fans talking as they enjoyed their weekend trip together, with NBC photojournalist Nate Congleton, who snapped a pic of the two outside the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Mom-of-two Hoda wore white shorts that showed off her tanned and toned legs, and paired them with a loose floral camisole, while Jenna wore a belted pair of shorts with a black tank top tucked in.

Fans loved their looks, with one asking Jenna where her shorts were from, and another asking for links to their outfits.

"The shirt, Hoda! Love it!," commented another.

Nate also captured the two meeting volunteers at the festival, and taking selfies with fans around the site.

Jenna and Hoda have become close friends after working together on the Today Show for years, and together they have often surprised fans by opening up deeply and emotionally about their personal lives.

Oklahoma native Hoda's absence from several broadcasts in February raised concerns but when she returned to the show on March 6, she shared details of her daughter Hope's hospital visit, which included “a few days” in the ICU and a week-long stay.

© Getty Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have been friends for years

“I’m so grateful she’s home … I’m just so happy,” she expressed.

Jenna also has a history of being open about her personal life on the show. Recently she stood by singer Ariana Grande - who had been subject to comments about her weight - and called for more empathy and the need to understand where people come from, before she shared her own experience.

"I had a boyfriend in seventh grade that broke up with me after we went swimming together and he saw me in a bathing suit," Jenna, 41, recalled.

"So I feel even sometimes now when I feel great, I have three kids, three c-sections, I feel really in my body and I think of it as a beautiful thing, I'll walk in a pool and have a moment."

