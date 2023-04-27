Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, & Craig Melvin's kids make rare special appearance to kick off Today Show – watch

The Today 3rd Hour stars honored Take Your Child to Work Day with a fitting surprise

The stars of the Today Show, and its viewers, are more than accustomed to seeing a revolving door of faces come through NBC studios, from celebrity guests to temporary co-hosts.

While there have certainly been some really special surprises, for both the hosts and Today fans, none was more special than the latest on 3rd Hour with Craig Melvin, Al Roker, and Sheinelle Jones during the Thursday, April 27th installment.

In honor of National Take Your Child to Work Day, the usual 3rd Hour hosts let their own kids take over for a change, and you can watch the adorable moment in the video below.

WATCH: Today Show 3rd Hour host's kids make special appearance (courtesy of NBC)

Making an appearance were Sheinelle's kids with her husband Uche Ojeh, Kayin, 13, and twins Uche and Clara, ten; plus Craig's son Delano, 8, who he shares with wife Lindsay Czarniak, in addition to their daughter Sybil Ann, 6.

Missing from the show was Dylan Dreyer and her kids with Brian Fichera, Calvin, six, Oliver George, three, and Russell, one, though they have made appearances on the show in the past.

Carson Daly's daughter also made an appearance. He has four kids with his wife Siri Pinter – daughter of soap opera star Mark Pinter – Jackson James, 14, Etta Jones, ten, London Rose, eight, and Goldie Patricia, three.

