The Diplomat star Rory Kinnear's famous father revealed

A celebrated English actor and playwright, the 45-year-old inherited his love of the arts from his famous parents – the late comedian and character actor, Roy Kinnear, and EastEnders alum, Carmel Cryan. Keep reading for all the details…

WATCH: The Diplomat on Netflix – official trailer

Who is Rory Kinnear's famous father Roy Kinnear?

Roy Kinnear established an illustrious career with roles in The Beatles' Help! (1965), How I Won The War (1967) and The Three Musketeers franchise starring Michael York, Racquel Welch and Oliver Reed.

© Getty Rory is the son of character actor and comedian, Roy Kinnear

He is also recognised for portraying Henry Salt in the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, fronted by Gene Wilder.

Tragically, Roy passed away at the age of 54, after being thrown from a horse while filming The Return of the Musketeers in Spain, 1988. Despite being an inexperienced rider, Roy had not been offered a stunt double on the film and when his horse unexpectedly slipped, he was left with a fractured pelvis. The next day, it was announced that Roy had tragically died in hospital from a heart attack.

© Getty Roy Kinnear as Veruca Salt's father Henry in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Rory was just 10 years old when his father died, and has spoken about the lack of health and safety measures on film sets. Last year, he told the Observer: "No one has ever seen a shot and thought, 'That is worth the death of whoever made it'."

The actor recalled: "He wrote a letter to my mum just before he set off, saying, 'Just about to do a stunt that even the stuntmen have said is too dangerous'. They all knew, and yet the shot was still prioritised over the safety of actors."

© Getty Following his father's death, Rory has spoken about the importance of health and safety on film sets

Despite losing his father, however, Rory continues to feel close to him. "That's the other thing you learn in grief, and maybe this is why I'm not scared of it, is the relationship continues," he explained to The Guardian. "It grows and deepens in their absence. And if the relationship was a happy one, the umbrella of love and kindness carries on. And though you only had 10 years it was a period central to your existence. It is undeniable in your memory."

