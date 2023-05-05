Bridgerton spin-off star Sam Clemmett reacts to playing first gay main role in franchise – exclusive

Bridgerton fans have been delighted with the new spin-off series Queen Charlotte, particularly as it has finally introduced a gay main character to the franchise.

The series had previously received criticism for its lack of LBGTQ portrayals, with a season one subplot involving Benedict's artistic friend Henry Weatherby, which was later abandoned in season two.

However, in Queen Charlotte, the Queen's aid Brimsley is in a relationship with King George's aid, with the pair stealing moments while they can while keeping their relationship a secret – and remaining loyal to their respective monarchs.

Speaking to HELLO! about playing the Bridgerton franchise's first LGBTQ leading role, Sam Clemmett said: "It's wonderful, I feel really honoured to get this opportunity. It's really empowering to be able to tell this story and I hope we've handled it very truthfully and very sensitivity and people feel as empowered watching it as we were making it."

© Netflix Brimsley with the Queen's pet pooch

The series' author, Julia Quinn, has previously chatted about her support of the show introducing a LGBTQ+ main role, telling Cosmopolitan Spain: "One of the things that the series has done remarkably is to perfectly mimic the kind of emotions you feel when you read a romance novel.

"They make you feel good, and the main reason is because they show a world in which anyone has the right to be happy. Being more inclusive, casting without racial bias, all of that contributes to that feeling."

She added: "It wouldn’t surprise me at all [to have an LGBTQ+ protagonist], but I don’t know anything about whether they’re going to do it."

Season three is set to focus on the romance between Penelope and Colin. Although the show has yet to be released, it has been revealed that Penelope Featherington will give up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.

India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte, Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley

Deciding to find a husband, Colin tries to win back Penelope's friendship by helping her improve her confidence – falling in love in the process. We're so ready!

While we're waiting for news on Bridgerton season three, will you be watching the new spin-off? The synopsis reads: "Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton."

Interview by Nichaela George

© Netflix Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is out now

