The Diplomat: 5 shows to watch if you love the Netflix drama

The Diplomat is the show on Netflix that everyone is talking about right now. The political drama stars The Americans actress Keri Russell and esteemed British actor Rufus Sewell as US diplomats and married couple Kate and Hal Wyler, who relocate across the pond after Kate lands a top job at the heart of Downing Street.

With an international crisis on the horizon and her marriage on the brink of trouble, Kate has a lot to juggle while working as the US Ambassador to the UK. The show has received wide praise and has even been compared to classic political dramas like The West Wing and House of Cards. But what is there to watch next? Here are five that need to be on your list if you loved The Diplomat.

WATCH: The official trailer for The Diplomat on Netflix

The Americans

If The Diplomat was your introduction to the talent that is Keri Russell then, firstly, where have you been? But secondly, make sure you add The Americans to your list. The star leads the cast along with her real-life partner Matthew Rhys as two Russian spies who pose as Americans to infiltrate the US government.

Keri Russell also starred in The Americans

The Night Agent

Before The Diplomat landed on Netflix, The Night Agent was the political thriller that everyone was talking about. Gabriel Basso leads the cast of this drama which focuses on US night agent Peter Sutherland who finds himself trying to solve a conspiracy at the White House. After receiving a call from Rose (Luciane Buchanan) about her relatives being murdered, Peter and Rose begin to investigate the identity of a mole trying to cause irreparable damage to the country.

© Netflix Gabriel Basso in The Night Agent

Homeland

The Diplomat's showrunner is writer and TV producer Debora Cahn who happened to be a writer on Homeland, so it's no wonder that critics have been highlighting the positive similarities between the two shows. Claire Danes and Damian Lewis star in the drama which tells the story of a former Marine Corps Sniper who is released after eight years of confinement as a hostage but soon becomes a potential threat to the US government.

Damian Lewis starred in Homeland

Scandal

Kerry Washington led the cast of Shonda Rhimes' Scandal and her part as former White House Communications Director Olivia Pope received wide praise. The show's plot focuses on Olivia setting up her own professional crisis management firm only to realize that her clients and those around her are harboring many secrets and lies.

Scandal was a big hit on ABC

Treason

Treason is another political drama from Netflix that landed on the streaming platform at the end of 2022. The limited series stars Charlie Cox who plays the part of a MI6 agent whose future takes a "sharp turn" for the worse after a reunion with a former Russian spy poses questions about his life.

Charlie Cox starred in Netflix's Treason

