Jenna Bush Hager on weird wedding night advice mom Laura Bush gave her

Jenna Bush Hager, co-host of Today with Hoda & Jenna, recently discussed an amusing moment she experienced with her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, and her mother, Laura Bush, the night before her wedding to Henry Hager.

The conversation arose during Thursday's episode, as the co-hosts were discussing Gwyneth Paltrow's candid revelations about her past relationships on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Hoda Kotb, 58, asked Jenna if she was one to "kiss and tell."

Jenna, 41, replied that she tries not to, adding that she's been married for a long time and doesn't discuss her current relationship.

When a photo from her wedding was displayed, Jenna jokingly commented: "That was the night it all happened, y'all! Just kidding."

She then recounted what happened the night before her wedding: "My sister and I spent the night [on] the night before [my husband and I] got married, and my mom came in [singing] 'You're getting married! Let's go change the sheets!' And Barbara goes, 'Eww gross, mom! This isn't The Other Boleyn Girl!'" she laughed, declining to share what her mother said next.

Jenna has previously opened up about her relationship with her husband, which began while she was in college and her father, George W. Bush, was the president. In a 2022 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she revealed that Henry was once caught sneaking out of the White House after secretly spending the night.

Jenna laughed as she explained that the issue was that he got caught. She noted that the Secret Service's primary concern isn't a "26-year-old in the night-before clothes," as their job is to prevent people from entering the White House, not to ensure she wasn't "hooking up."

Recalling more of the humorous memory on Today with Hoda & Jenna earlier that year, she said, "Henry said he woke up and he looked around and he was like, 'Aaaaaaaah' because he worked for my dad." Surprisingly, she wasn't concerned about the situation and told her then-boyfriend, "I didn't care. Bye!"

Jenna clarified that her parents were traveling at the time and she was staying at the White House. "We'd gone out to the bars and, like all relationships do, it reached a certain level," she said.

Now married for 14 years, Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager share three children: Mila, 10, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3.

