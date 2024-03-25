Mel B walks off Today with Hoda & Jenna set over Spice Girls comments: 'I'm going to get in trouble'

Mel B was forced to walk off stage during a live appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. Joining the co-hosts on Monday, the British superstar was asked about rumors of a Spice Girls reunion, which left her fearing she'd said too much.

Asked if she could "break the news" on a potential reunion, Mel joked: "I can't because I always get told off because I'm the blabbermouth!"

"You know, we are working — I think I said this to you before, us five are working on something that's going to be announced soon," she continued. "Are we gonna be satisfied?" asked Jenna Bush Hager, to which Mel replied: "Very".

But, it was after Mel was questioned about the possibility of a tour that she quickly stopped talking. "Oh, I'm going to get in trouble. I'm not saying anything. OK bye!" the singer quipped, jokingly running off stage.

Jenna and her co-star, Hoda Kotb, couldn't help but laugh at the situation with the latter remarking: "That felt like maybe there's gonna be a tour."

Prior to the exchange, Mel had also opened up to the hosts about her new memoir, Brutally Honest, as well as life with her fiancé Rory McPhee, revealing how her boyfriend of three years proposed.

"He took me to my favorite hotel, Cliveden, and I said 'I'm not going anywhere unless we bring the dogs'. So, I've got my two rottweilers, my little [dog] Cookie and that whole room's decked out with flowers and me being me I'm like: 'God they've really made an effort with this hotel room today, haven't they,'" she explained.

"And then it started to sink in and I'd felt really weird that morning," she continued. "He just got down on one knee and I went 'Oh my god!' I was in my walking clothes, hair up in a bun and I was like 'You could have waited until I'd got out of the bath so I looked decent or something!'

"He did a whole spiel to me about me being his best friend and I didn't really listen to most of it because I was like 'He's got down on one knee! Oh my god! Where are the dogs?!' And it was just beautiful."

Mel and Rory first confirmed the news of their engagement in a world exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! Magazine in 2022. "For the first time in my life, I'm engaged to a beautiful, honest person who makes me feel protected, nurtured and so loved, and I want to savour that," Mel shared.

© Photo: HELLO! Mel confirmed her engagement in a world exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! Magazine

Explaining that her Spice Girls bandmates had given Rory the seal of approval, the 48-year-old noted: "Emma [Bunton] cried, so did Mel C."

"All of them were delighted for us and said, 'We love Rory, he's amazing' and they've all sent congratulations cards," she added. "I do care about their opinion and it's really special to me that they like Rory so much, because they've never liked any of my boyfriends and they've been quite clear about that."