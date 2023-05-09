Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in the US: How to watch, when will it air, who are the favorites, and more

Eurovision is back! The 2023 edition of the long-running song contest (its 67th edition!) is finally here as the nations of the European Broadcasting Union come together for another few nights of music.

With all the camp and exciting moments it has produced, the grand event has built a dedicated fan base around the world, especially in the United States, which has seen several of its most successful acts like ABBA and Celine Dion come from the contest.

Heading into the 2023 ceremony, what can we expect from Eurovision? And if you're based in the United States, how can you watch the show for yourself? Read on for all you need to know…(and check out this piece for a more detailed breakdown)

WATCH: Liverpool ceremony welcomes Eurovision 2023 competitors

How does the Eurovision Song Contest work?

Here's the skinny: members of the European Broadcasting Union that are competing each send a participant with an original song and (usually quite intricately) choreographed performance.

The participating nations (37 this year) are whittled down to 26 over the course of two semi-finals, taking to the stage for one final show in the grand final.

The winner is then decided by two kinds of votes: a jury vote, where a select jury from each country gives out scores from 1-12, and a televote, where those at home vote for their favorites and get assigned to the countries in the same 1-12 format. Tally it all up and you have a winner!

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2023?

Eurovision 2023 officially begins today! Tuesday, May 9 will feature the first semi-final, where 15 countries will compete for 10 spots in the final.

16 more countries will duke it out in the second semi-final on Thursday, May 11. The grand final will take place on Saturday, May 13 with the top 26 (including the Big Five of the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, and France, plus last year's winner, Ukraine).

How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in the US?

While the show airs on several different networks worldwide (mostly the BBC), viewers Stateside can catch a live airing on NBC's streaming service, Peacock. Each show will start airing at 3 PM ET/noon PT.

Where is the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 taking place?

This year's Eurovision is being hosted by the United Kingdom in Liverpool at the M&S Bank Arena, although there's a rather poignant reason for that.

2022's winner, Ukraine, conceded that it would be unable to host the contest due to security concerns stemming from the Russian invasion. As a result, the previous year's runner-up, the UK, stepped in.

Who is hosting the Eurovision Song Contest 2023?

American fans will definitely spot some familiar faces among the Eurovision hosts, as joining Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina are fellow musician Alesha Dixon and Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham.

Graham Norton will be stepping in alongside the three as one of the hosts for the finale, and for Peacock viewers, Olympic figure skating champion Johnny Weir will not only provide commentary for the final, but also host a special livestream to interact with fans.

Who are the favorites to win at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023?

While no prediction is ever solid, bets have been placed on some odds-on favorites, with the most likely contender being Sweden's entry, "Tattoo" by Loreen, who won the contest in 2012 with the beloved "Euphoria."

Its biggest competition is definitely Finland, as Käärijä's instantly catchy "Cha Cha Cha" rises in the polls. Other favorites include France's La Zarra with "Évidemment," reigning champ Ukraine's Tvorchi with "Heart of Steel," and Austria's Teya and Salena with "Who the Hell Is Edgar?"

