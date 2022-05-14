All you need to know about Eurovision favourite Sam Ryder The UK entry is the second favourite to win…

The Eurovision Song Contest grand finale is almost upon us and this the UK is filled with hope! The UK entry, Sam Ryder, is currently the bookies second favourite to win after wowing judges so far throughout the annual competition.

The final part of the song contest takes place in Turin, Italy, on Saturday 15 May and we can't wait to tune in and cheer on Sam. But before you start prepping for your Eurovision party, get to know Sam a little better here…

Who is Eurovision star Sam Ryder?

Sam Ryder is a singer-songwriter who is hoping to win big at this year's song contest. The 32-year-old, who hails from Essex, will be singing his track, Space Man, for the crowds and those watching at home.

And it seems he couldn't be more excited: "Having been a fan of Eurovision since I was a kid, I am so honoured to have been presented with the opportunity to sing at an event alongside some of Europe's most talented creatives, performers and songwriters," he said in a statement

Will you be cheering on Sam Ryder?

"I hope to sing my head off in a way the UK can be proud of, and to showcase a song I wrote with my friends last summer makes the whole experience even more special. See you in Turin, legends!"

How did Eurovision star Sam Ryder become famous?

Like many during the coronavirus lockdown, Sam turned to TikTok to make creative videos to entertain his followers. Sam would upload snippets of him singing popular covers to the social media website and they quickly went viral.

The artist even caught the attention of some very famous names thanks to his videos including Sir Elton John and Justin Bieber.

The singer found fame on TikTok

But Sam has been singing for many years and has performed in bands and even recorded an album in Nashville in 2016. We think his Eurovision fame will set him off for stardom!

What's next for Eurovision star Sam Ryder?

Off the back of his popular video and Eurovision track, Sam is heading out on tour. The singer will be putting on a string of gigs from October in cities across Europe. He's also set to support Paloma Faith during her summer concert at Hatfield Park. Go Sam!

