Why Outlander's Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe will both be celebrating this May

Outlander's Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are set for an amazing month full of celebrations.

The two co-stars – who are great friends in real life – both have big events coming up in May 2023 prior to the release of the first part of their TV series' final season.

The Jamie Fraser actor will be celebrating the release of his upcoming romcom, Love Again, in which he stars as the lead alongside Priyanka Chopra. The film, which is already seeing a lot of social media promotion, is due to be released May 12 in both the US and UK.

Doubtless the Scottish actor will spend several weeks traveling to promote the film at press junkets, on talk shows, and will attend some star-studded premieres in the weeks prior to its release too.

Meanwhile, his onscreen partner Caitriona will also be able to enjoy several exciting events in May. The Irish actress is nominated for an Irish Film and Television Academy Award for her performance in the massively popular Starz series.

This is not the first time the 43-year-old's work on the show has been recognized by IFTA. In 2015 she was nominated for their Rising Star award. She was also nominated in the Best Actress in a Lead Role TV Drama category four times before for her role as Claire Fraser, and took home the award in 2018.

Sam and Caitriona at a premiere for Outlander in 2022

However, the news of her latest nomination still appeared to come as a nice surprise for the Dublin-born star. Taking to Instagram following the announcement of her nomination, she wrote: "Well this is a lovely surprise! I am so thrilled to be nominated for an IFTA alongside these amazingly talented women! Go raibh maith agat @iftaacademy @outlander_starz @sptv."

Sparking a major reaction from her 1.9 million followers, Caitríona was also supported by her close friend and co-star of nine years, Sam Heughan, who reacted to the news by commenting: "Congrats lovely!"

Sam has also had a lot to celebrate recently, as his Instagram account hit the massive milestone of 4million followers. "Four Million followers!!! Huge thank you to you all, so many exciting projects to share with you. This is going to be a 'knockout' year! X," he wrote in a celebratory post on March 20.

