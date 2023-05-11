Married at First Sight Australia star Alyssa Barmonde has revealed that a crucial moment from her time in the experiment was cut from the show.

The reality star, who spoke to HELLO! recently to partner with a brand-new dating app specifically for single parents, explained that she had informed Duncan James that she was a mother-of-one on their wedding day, however, this was not shown in the episode.

"I don't know why they didn't show it, it totally perpetuates the stigma around single parents," she began, adding: "It was just suddenly revealed [later] like: 'I have a child. I have a child.' And then people were like, 'When did she even tell him, when is she going to tell him?' And I said 'Well, guys, I was really upfront and honest, I told him straight away!' I literally do not know why they didn't show it."

Alyssa, who faced her fair share of ups and downs while married to Duncan in the experiment, opened up further about how she felt she was portrayed unfairly by the editing of episodes. "It almost gave me more doubts about the entire relationship," she told HELLO!

Alyssa Barmonde and Duncan James

"Because then I started thinking back and I think there was the time when the experts asked him if it was a concern that my child would be the first priority. And in real life, he said 'Yes, it's a concern', but then they edited him to say 'No, it's not a concern' and I thought 'I can't do this anymore'. It was really hard.

"It's almost like they got me in the gut with my biggest insecurity about me thinking that kids are baggage. But they aren't baggage, they make you so much more of a complete and a whole person." Alyssa, who was born and raised in America before moving Down Under, also explained that she was the victim of severe trolling that left her feeling "numb."

© Channel 4/NINE Alyssa and Duncan on their wedding day

"The online bullying and the trolling does not stop every second of the day. It's sad because I've become a little bit numb to it. In the beginning, when it was airing in Australia it was a really dark time of my life. And to be honest, my child, my son is probably the single person that saved my life because it was almost like I was living for him."

Since then, however, Alyssa insists she's focusing on herself and even wishes Duncan the best "for his future relationship." The reality star has now found her voice after partnering with dating app, Even.

Alyssa and Duncan at the commitment ceremony on MAFS Australia

Speaking about how excited she was to help launch the new app, Alyssa told HELLO!: "There's such a huge gap in the market and I feel like that goes back to the stigma. Single parents are kind of forgotten about because if you're looking for love, society [says] 'Who's taking after your child?' Or that we don't have enough time. To have [this app], is heaven on earth."

Even, which is a sister brand to Match, is a brand-new dating app for single parents to help those who a raising children solo find love. And the statistics about single parent dating speak for themselves, proving the need for Even's existence in the dating app pool.

© Channel 4/NINE Alyssa and Duncan on their wedding day

Even's research states that 57% of single parents have been ghosted after revealing they have children. Almost a quarter of the single parents polled (23%) say it's typical to be met with a wall of silence when the date realises they can't be as flexible with their time, whereas one in five (19%) say the ghosting happens the moment they tell someone they have kids.

The app which is available now and free to download means singles will be able to view up to 100 profiles a day. To boost their experience, singles can subscribe to ‘Even More’ to view unlimited profiles and find out who has liked their profile. Find out more at even-dating.com.

