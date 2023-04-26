Are Married at First Sight Australia stars Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James dating?

Married at First Sight Australia series ten may be nearing the end of its run on E4 in the UK but the interest in the partners is showing no signs of slowing down because fans are convinced that there's a new couple on the block.

Evelyn Ellis came onto series ten halfway through and married Rupert Budgen but they didn't get off to the best start. After trying to make their union work, reports are circulating that Evelyn has found love with fellow MAFS star, Duncan James, who was previously coupled with Alyssa Barmonde.

So are the pair dating? Here's everything we know.

Are Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James dating?

Evelyn and Duncan have been at the centre of dating rumours for a number of weeks now ever since being spotted out on an evening out at a nightclub. According to Yahoo Lifestyle, the pair are dating and enjoying spending time together without an official "boyfriend and girlfriend" label.

Not only that, but Daily Mail Australia confirmed that despite the pair being spotted in public together, it was "nothing serious." But who knows what the future holds?

What happened with Evelyn and Rupert Budgen on MAFS Australia?

Spoilers ahead for the series ten MAFS Australia finale!

Evelyn and Rupert were latecomers to series ten. Their wedding episode, which was filmed Down Under in 2022, was not short of jaw-dropping moments. When the pair first laid eyes on each other, Rupert was, quite literally, lost for words and struggled to string a sentence together as they stood at the altar. Evelyn, meanwhile, stood opposite baffled while their guests looked on confused.

Duncan was previously with Alyssa on Married At First Sight Australia

After they said 'I do', the pair struggled to connect on a romantic level despite their efforts on their honeymoon. Eventually, they decided not to continue as a couple and parted ways in the series finale.

Evelyn said: "It took you six weeks to take me on a single date.. and that was only when I asked you and that says a lot. Someone who sees my worth would have put his ego aside and fought for me, as I fought for you every single day in this experiment. So for this reason, I choose not to continue on this relationship."

© Instagram Evelyn Ellis and Rupert Budgen were married on MAFS Australia

However, there's light at the end of the tunnel, because it seems Rupert and Evelyn have remained on good terms and are even good friends. Posting on Tik Tok recently, Evelyn could be seen on FaceTime with her ex, prompting one fan to write in a comment: "It's awesome how you and Rupert stay in contact." Evelyn then replied stating: "No need for bad blood if you ask us."

