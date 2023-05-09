Married at First Sight Australia: Where is Tayla Winter now? All we know about her and Hugo Armstrong

Married at First Sight Australia series ten might have finished airing in the UK but fans have been loving watching the reunion episodes this week. In the most recent season, there were many couples who caught the attention of viewers including Tayla Winter and Hugo Armstrong.

The pair arrived later in the series but soon became one of the most talked-about couples. Despite being matched by experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla, they didn't get off to a smooth start. Find out more about what happened between the couple on the show and where they are now…

What happened to Tayla Winter on MAFS Australia?

Tayla, 27, and Hugo, 32, met for the first time at the altar on their wedding day but it wasn't exactly love at first sight. Despite saying 'I do', Tayla went on to admit that she didn't find her new husband attractive and, on their honeymoon, confessed to him that he was the "opposite" of her type. Ouch.

"I actually requested someone who didn't talk much... a man's man," she told him. "A Tradie, footballer, a bit rowdy, likes to drink beer. That's definitely my type of guy. You're probably not my type. There you go, you happy?"

The couple continued through the experiment for a short while, sitting down with the experts to try and work on their marriage. But, it seemed that Tayla had reached her limit and she then decided to head home to Tasmania without telling her new husband.

Tayla did then make a return to the experiment during a dinner party episode with the intention of working on her marriage with Hugo, but it wasn't meant to be and the pair announced their split later that night.

Tayla walks into dinner party on Married at First Sight Australia

What happened with Tayla and Cam on MAFS Australia?

Not only did Tayla and Hugo not get on, they found themselves embroiled in a scandal when rumours began to circulate that Tayla had been exchanging steamy messages with fellow series ten participant, Cam Woods, who was married to Lyndall Grace.

Tayla addressed the speculation at the time while chatting to radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O. When quizzed about the rumour that Cam had flashed Tayla during a FaceTime call, the 27-year-old said: "Yeah, there is a little bit of truth to that." She went on to laugh about the matter before explaining that Cam was a "loose cannon," and that it was "very one-sided".

At the reunion dinner party, Cam was quick to shut down the rumours. "After final vows I went back home and was having a bit of friendly banter with Tayla," he said. "It was just a back and forth text. It was nothing serious. It was just a friendly chat."

Where are Tayla and Hugo from MAFS Australia now?

After series ten, which was filmed in 2022, wrapped, Tayla spoke out about her time on the show and revealed that she believes producers on the show had "edited" her story so fans would view her unfavourably. "I was given the mean girl edit," she told The Tab, adding: "There was no female villain therefore I was given that character. You don't realise the consequences in that moment and how what you said can be taken out of context." Since then, Tayla continues to live in Tasmania and posts selfies and photos to her Instagram.

It seems Hugo has also moved on with his life and, after the show, spoke about how "confusing" he found the situation with Tayla. "I have zero clue why Tayla did half the things she did during our time in the experiment. It was all quite a lot and quite confusing for me," he told Today Extra.

"It was largely mixed messaging. If you say someone isn't your type and you put in zero effort from day one, and then you flee back to Tasmania and return to say you wish to give the experiment a go."

When is the MAFS Australia series ten reunion?

The reunion episodes will air over two nights in the UK. The first aired on Monday 8 May on E4, so if you missed watching it earlier this week, you can catch up on Channel 4's on-demand. The second episode will air on Tuesday 9 May at 7.30pm on E4.

