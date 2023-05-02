Are Melinda Willis and Layton Mills from Married at First Sight still together?

Married at First Sight Australia's most recent series has once again seen many couples face their share of ups and downs after meeting for the first time at the altar. The show was filmed Down Under in late 2022 despite only airing in the UK in recent weeks, so naturally fans are wondering which of the newlyweds have managed to defy the odds and stay together after taking part in the reality TV experiment.

Melinda Willis and Layton Mills arrived onto series ten around halfway through its run and things didn't exactly get off to a smooth start. So are they still together? Find out more below.

Are Melinda and Layton from MAFS Australia still together?

Yes! Melinda and Layton are still together to this day and, judging by the social media, the pair look happier than ever. Melinda posted a sweet video to her Instagram in April which was a highlights reel of images and videos of the pair enjoying many days out, cosy nights in, trips away and date nights together. The reality star wrote in the caption: "Creating memories with you." Cute.

According to Daily Mail Australia, Layton and Melinda were seen out together in Sydney. On another occasion, they were also spotted on a double date with fellow MAFS series ten couple, Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton.

What happened between Melinda Willis and Layton Mills on MAFS?

Melinda, 32, and Layton, 35, met on their wedding day after entering Married at First Sight Australia. However, although the pair have made it work – they did have some near-misses during their time on the experiment.

Fans were left surprised when Melinda criticised her new husband's physical appearance before stating that he "was clearly from money." They also faced some tension when fellow MAFS contestant Harrison was overheard telling Layton he thought their marriage was "toxic" which resulted in an argument between Harrison's wife Bronte and Melinda. Drama aside, they continued to work on their relationship and decided to stay together at the final commitment ceremony and vow renewal episode.

Layton and Melinda have even discussed living together

The couple also gave an interview with Woman's Day about what the future has in store for them. Layton is said to be considering moving from Sydney to Brisbane to be closer to Melinda: "I love Brisbane. I think it's awesome. We've just been waiting for the show to finish airing to sort out timings, and what that looks like."

