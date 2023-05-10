Did Married at First Sight Australia stars Claire and Jesse get back together?

Married at First Sight Australia series ten came to an end recently but the drama isn't over because the two reunion episodes aired this week bringing the cast back together to reflect on their time in the experiment.

There were plenty of storylines that needed examining in the reunion but one couple in particular had fans talking when they sat down in front of the experts. Claire Normahas and Jesse Burford faced their fair share of ups and downs during their marriage and their reunion was equally interesting to watch. Viewers watching at home were wondering whether the duo would even get back together. Here's all you need to know.

Did MAFS stars Claire Nomarhas and Jesse Burford get back together?

In short: no. Claire and Jesse did not get back together despite seemingly getting along well at the reunion. Fans had plenty to say about their time together back on the sofa.

One person wrote: "I loved seeing Claire and Jesse together!" A second added: "Are Jesse and Claire together now then???" while a third said: "I kinda love Jesse. He's so quirky. Good to see him smiling and back talking to Claire."

Jesse and Claire at their wedding ceremony

However, when the reunion aired in Australia, Jesse was keen to set the record straight and insist that it wasn't quite as it seemed on screen. The former married couple was seen catching up and sharing a hug as they reunited but, according to Jesse, the footage had been "edited" by producers to tease a possible reconciliation.

In a Facebook post, as reported in the The Brag, he wrote: "Allow me to clarify. Almost everything I say about Claire that night has been craftily edited to appear that there's still a chance for us."

He added: "I actually spent the entire drive to the reunion talking about how I wasn't too keen on seeing Claire or Adam and how I wanted to mostly be by myself that night. What you saw was Claire and I simply being polite, friendly and kind to each other. No need for a fight."

The pair faced ups and downs on the show

What happened between Claire and Jesse on Married at First Sight Australia?

When Jesse and Claire first met at the altar on their wedding day, the pair were immediately attracted to each other and were convinced they had met their match. However, when Claire began opening up to Jesse and mentioning her passion for spirituality and star signs, Jesse admitted he got the "ick".

The pair eventually cleared the air between them

This led to them having a rather awkward honeymoon. However, things got more tricky when Claire kissed fellow contestant Adam on a night out. Initially, they tried to cover their tracks but Claire then ended up confessing the truth.

In fairness to Claire, she took full responsibility and apologised profusely, which Jesse then said he respected a lot.

Where are MAFS Australia stars Claire and Jesse now?

Judging from the reunion and Jesse's post on social media, it's clear that they are definitely not getting back together but it seems they've cleared the air and have both moved on with their lives.

The MAFS Australia reunion was full of dramatic moments

Jesse has been open about his time with Claire since appearing on Married at First Sight Australia. Speaking on an Australian radio show, he admitted: "I think if we had met organically, we probably would have gotten off to a better start.

"I just imagine us being out in a pub in a high-energy environment and just met each other at that level rather than the pressure of a [televised] wedding scenario." We'll have to tune into the reunion when its airs to find out more.

Did you watch MAFS Australia series ten?

The reunion for series ten aired in the UK this week

Alyssa and Duncan at the commitment ceremony on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia stars Taylor and Hugo

