7 dramatic reality shows about love to watch now MAFS has finished

We've had a wild ride for Married at First Sight Australia season ten, and now it is all over it has left a gaping hole in our lives that must be filled with reality relationship drama! Chances are that you've already watched all of the big romantic reality show contenders like Love Island, Love is Blind and Too Hot to Handle – but there is so much more out there. Check out our top recommendations…

Lovestruck High – Amazon Prime Video

This show transports 15 UK singles to special American High School for a second chance at finding love. The class of students will be fulfilling their teenage fantasies by entering the nostalgic picture-perfect world of an American High School in order to find love amongst their classmates!

WATCH: See the trailer for Prime Video's original reality dating show

Love Village – Netflix

New to Netflix, this reality show follows eight men and women who live a self-sufficient life together to look for their last love. The synopsis reads: "Singles relocate to a house in the mountains to see if love might transpire in a tranquil and idyllic setting, away from the realities of the world. The aim is for participants to find their everlasting love - by showing their real faces, crying, laughing and quarrelling. Would the participant find the last love in life and leave the house and village with the partner?"

© Netflix Love Village is one of Netflix's newest show

The Ultimatum: Queer Love – Netflix

The Ultimatum focuses on couples at a crossroad – while one is ready for a committed relationship, the other is less sure. The latest series sees five new couples made up of women and non-binary people. In just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures.

© Netflix Vanessa and Xander in The Ultimatum

Perfect Match – Netflix

If you love shows like Love is Blind, The Mole and Too Hot to Handle, this show is the one for you. Taking singletons from all of the reality shows and sending them to a tropical paradise, the contestants compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the villa.

© Netflix Chloe Veitch and Shayne Jansen in Perfect Match

Dated & Related – Netflix

This weirdly titled but very entertaining show sees pairs of siblings search for 'the one' together. The synopsis reads: "Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating. But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Either way it might just be Awkward. As. Hell."

© Netflix Will you be watching Dated and Related?

The Romance Retreat - ITV

While we're still waiting for this one to come out – but we can't wait! This Love Island – for the older generation – will see single parents looking for love, with the synopsis reading: "This is the ONLY dating show where single parents can search for love, by spending time in a luxury retreat, where all the parents have been nominated by their grown-up children."

© ITV The Romance Retreat will be on ITVX

MILF Manor – Amazon Prime Video

Fancy a show that is REALLY out there? This series follows a group of single moms hoping to find their younger soulmates – with a shocking twist turning their world upside down. And what is the twist, do you ask? They're on the show with their sons. Eek.

© Amazon Prime Video Milf Manor is on Amazon Prime Video

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.