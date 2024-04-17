Kevin Costner refused to cast Chris Hemsworth in new movie - and cast himself instead

Chris Hemsworth has opened up about failing to convince Kevin Costner to cast him as the lead in an upcoming movie set to be directed by the Yellowstone star - who ended up casting himself as the character instead.

Chatting to Entertainment Tonight, the Thor star revealed that he loved the script, which he described as “abstract and interesting”, and that even his wife Elsa Pataky was keen for him to land the part - which is that of a horse wrangler.

WATCH: Kevin Costner’s son, Hayes, makes acting debut in Horizon: An American Saga - watch the trailer

He said: “There was a movie, a script that I’d read and loved and was like, ‘I want to get that,’ and then someone said, ‘Kevin Costner has that [role].’ I’d love [to have] him as a director. I was like, ‘Goddamnit!’ [I spent] an hour the other day trying to convince him, and he was like, ‘I’m doing it, kid.’ Didn’t work. I didn’t get the part.”

He continued: “My wife read [the script] and loves horses. We have 10 or 11 horses back home, and so she’s like, ‘You’ve got to do this.’”

© MICHAEL TRAN Kevin Costner is starring in and directing the new project

Kevin opened up about casting himself instead of Chris on Entertainment Tonight, saying: “It’s a love story, but as long as I’m still young enough to play it, I’ll play it. Chris will have to wait his turn. [Hemsworth] ’s so handsome, and he’s so good. He’s going to have to go find his [own] love story. [But] I’m glad he likes this one. If I reach a moment where I [don’t] think I could do that, I would [reach out]. He’s certainly one of our great leading men right now.”

The Prince of Thieves actor clearly has a very busy time since quitting Yellowstone ahead of season five. However, he has alluded that he might be back for season five after all, telling Entertainment Tonight: "I’d like to be able to do it, but we haven’t been able to. Maybe this will circle back to me.

“He needs to be proactive in what happens, and I've kind of had my own fantasy how it might be.”

Kevin Costner sits in a chair as John Dutton in Yellowstone scene

Chris McCarthy, President & CEO Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, spoke about the show’s ending. He said: “Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King – and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life.”

© Lisa Maree Williams Chris Hemsworth wanted the role

However, fans of the show will have another spin-off to look forward to, as it has also been confirmed that Matthew McConaughey will be starring in a new project in the Yellowstone universe.