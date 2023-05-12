Piers Morgan reveals fall-out with former Good Morning Britain co-star over 'very personal attack'

Piers Morgan has spoken out about leaving Good Morning Britain two years ago, calling his former co-star Alex Beresford "treacherous" for his part in Piers ultimately quitting the popular breakfast show.

Speaking in a BBC interview with Amol Rajan on Thursday, he explained: "I don’t mind a guest doing that but I do object to someone who had asked to come on the show, who was on the team, who then makes a very personal attack on me."

He continued: "And so at that moment, I thought there are two things that are going to happen here. Either I’m going to lose my rag and do something I regret – or I’m going to go and walk off. I don’t like to think about what I would have done. I was certainly looking at him thinking, 'Yeah I better leave the room.'"

Piers, who now has a show on talkTV, Piers Morgan Uncensored, added: "Just for the record, I think he was a treacherous little [expletive]. So he can say what he likes about me. He absolutely has a right to his opinion. That is my opinion about him."

The feud came about back in 2021 after Alex criticised Piers for his thoughts on Meghan Markle following her now-infamous Oprah interview with her husband, Prince Harry. At the time, Alex said: "I understand you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one, and she cut you off. She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has but yet you continue to trash her."

Piers then left the studio and later confirmed that he would be leaving the show after being criticised for his comments on the Duchess of Sussex.

Addressing the presenter's decision to depart the programme, ITV released an official statement: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

A year after he left, Piers opened up about his departure, explaining: "I used to think I was uncensored, and then of course when I left Good Morning Britain, it turned out that I actually was being censored in the sense that I was told I had to apologise for disbelieving Princess Pinocchio or I would have to leave the building. So I took the leave-the-building option, which I thought was a sad moment for me and for the show. I thought it was the wrong call by ITV."

Discussing his current show, he said: "I'm delighted to now be returning to live television with a new prime-time show whose main purpose is to cancel the cancel culture which has infected societies around the world. I want it to be a platform for lively, vigorous debate for news-making interviews and that increasingly taboo three-letter word fun. I also want it to annoy all the right people, I'm Piers Morgan, uncensored."

