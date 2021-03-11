Alex Beresford breaks silence on Piers Morgan's exit from Good Morning Britain The two presenters clashed on GMB earlier this week

ITV presenter Alex Beresford has spoken out after former Good Morning Britain anchor Piers Morgan quit the morning show earlier this week.

Alex, who challenged Piers during Tuesday's edition of GMB for his remarks regarding the Duchess of Sussex's mental health, as explained in her interview with Oprah, took to Twitter to share his thoughts. "There is so much that can be said," he began.

MORE: Piers Morgan speaks out after shock Good Morning Britain exit

"Piers' departure sincerely wasn't the conclusion I was hoping for. Over the past few years, Piers and I have had a lively, cheeky on-air relationship. We both wanted to be on the show Tuesday morning, and from our very public conversations on Twitter, we both knew how strongly our opinions differed on the treatment of Harry and Meghan pre and post the interview that has split the world."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan storms off Good Morning Britain during heated debate

He continued: "I hoped we could reach a place of understanding. It's sad that we weren't able to get there, but challenging his opinion was not an outrage. On this occasion, we have to agree to disagree. I didn't want him to quit, but I did want him to listen.

"Personally, Piers has always supported my growth. He's given me advice on several occasions and for that I am grateful. I wish him well!"

Alex's statement comes soon after it was announced by ITV that Piers had decided to leave Good Morning Britain following his remarks on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's CBS interview.

MORE: Meghan Markle lodged formal complaint with ITV about Piers Morgan's comments

MORE: Meghan Markle defends decision not to share personal photos of her family

Alex and Piers argued on-screen on Tuesday's episode of GMB

A statement from the broadcaster read: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Piers has been criticised for his dismissive comments about Meghan’s claims to have had issues with her mental health during the bombshell interview.

MORE: Kate Garraway reacts to good friend Piers Morgan's exit from GMB

His decision to leave was also prompted by an investigation by TV watchdog Ofcom after his on-air comments about Meghan Markle, and the organisation received more than 41,000 complaints about his remarks on Monday during ITV's Good Morning Britain.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.