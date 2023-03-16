Who is Station 19 star Danielle Savre's partner? All the details The actress portrays Captain Maya Bishop on the hit ABC show

Danielle Savre is known and loved for her role as Captain Maya Bishop on Station 19. Since joining the hit ABC show in 2018, fans have become captivated by her character's on-screen romance with Dr Carina DeLuca (played by Stefania Spampinato). At the end of season four, we even saw them tie the knot! But in real life, is Danielle Savre married? Here's everything you need to know about the TV star's relationship status…

Is Danielle Savre in a relationship?

Currently, Danielle Savre appears to be single. Back in 2019, the actress was linked to Blackhawks hockey analytics/video analyst, Andrew Contis, but the former couple has since gone their separate ways.

Danielle Savre is currently single

While Danielle has typically remained tight-lipped about her private life, in 2018 she did open up to StyleCaster, explaining: "I believe we fall in love with who we fall in love with, and gender is not a factor. I think you fall in love with the person, not with the sex."

Later, in May 2022, Danielle also revealed that she had previously dated people of both genders while taking part in a talk about LGBTQ+ representation with her co-star Stefania Spampinato. Addressing her decision to open up about her sexuality, Danielle told GCN Magazine:

"It was in the moment. I trusted them. It just felt like it was time to at least reveal a little bit of my personal life. I wanted to be able to explain that I understand, and I see everyone and I get some of the struggles. Not everyone's, everyone's got different struggles and different paths and different journeys, but, I see them and I understand and you're not alone."

In 2022 the actress revealed that she has dated people of both genders

She continued: "We all support each other in this community that we've created. So in the moment, it felt like the right thing to do. And after, when it came out, I was getting texts from friends being like, 'I'm so proud of you!'"

