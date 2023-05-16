Steeltown Murders viewers saying the same thing about new BBC drama

BBC One's gripping new crime drama, Steeltown Murders, made its debut on Monday night and viewers are saying the same thing about it.

The four-part series, which is set in both 1973 and the early 2000s, stars Philip Glenister and Steffan Rhodri as detectives Paul Bethell and Phil 'Bach' Rees who are on the hunt to catch the killer of three young girls in the Port Talbot area.

WATCH: The trailer for gripping BBC drama, Steeltown Murders

Both detectives worked on the case when the murders first occurred in 1973, but were unsuccessful in bringing it to a close. 30 years later, new DNA evidence sees the case reopened, and the pressure is on to bring the killer to justice.

Taking to Twitter, viewers praised the compelling first episode, with one person writing: "#SteeltownMurders brilliant, fascinating, superb depiction and, thrilling & chilling," while another added: "Well that's how you make a crime drama. Was gripped from start to end of the episode. I love true crime dramas and really can't wait to see the next episode!!"

© Tom Jackson Steeltown Murders is set between 1973 and the early 2000s

A third person encouraged others to catch up with the series on BBC iPlayer: "Get yourself on @BBCiPlayer and watch #SteeltownMurders it is absolutely SUPERB! Huge congratulations to all and especially to the always brilliant @Steffan_Rhodri."

© Simon Ridgway The series tells the true story of three murders in 1973

Other viewers praised the accuracy and detail of the drama, with one person writing: "#SteeltownMurders whoever is responsible for props needs an award, spot on, re the era, to the smallest detail," while another tweeted: "Compelling and impressive opening episode of #SteeltownMurders @BBCWales. Soundtrack, performances and authenticity all very good."

Those tuning in couldn't help but comment on Philip Glenister's Welsh accent, with many praising the London-born actor. One person tweeted: "Watched all of #SteeltownMurders last night. Got to say amazing acting. Loved Philip Glenister’s Welsh accent," while another added: "Top marks for the wonderful Philip Glenister for his spot on Welsh accent in #SteeltownMurders."

© Tom Jackson Viewers praised Philip Glenister's Welsh accent

What is Steeltown Murders about?

Steeltown Murders centers on the decades-long hunt for the killer of three teenage girls in Wales.

The synopsis continues: "Contrasting the policing methods of the 1970s with the forensic breakthroughs of the early Noughties, Steeltown Murders is a portrait of a town dealing with the repercussions of an unsolved case three decades on, and asks if justice can ever truly be found."

© Simon Ridgway The series airs in four parts

Is Steeltown Murders a true story?

Yes, Steeltown Murders is based on true events. In the summer of 1973, three teenage girls were strangled and killed, leading to the country's biggest murder hunt.

In July, Sandra Newton disappeared on her five-mile walk home. Two days later, her body was found in a culvert.

© Tom Jackson Keith Allen as Dai Williams and Sharon Morgan as Pat Williams

Then in September, best friends Geraldine Hughes and Pauline Floyd were found dead in a woodland area in nearby Llandarcy after hitchhiking their way home from a night out in Swansea.

The two incidents sparked a huge police investigation, with detectives seeking to link the three murders to one killer. Find out more about the chilling true story behind the drama here.

© Tom Jackson Scott Arthur plays young DCI Paul Bethell

© Simon Ridgway Three teenagers were murdered in 1973

© BBC Pioneering DNA evidence led to a breakthrough

