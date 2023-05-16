Savannah Guthrie details intense morning routine for Today Show

Savannah Guthrie has a pretty hectic schedule. After jetting off to London for King Charles' coronation, the TV personality has already returned to New York, where she's fronting the Today show with Hoda Kotb. But have you ever wondered how she manages it all? Turns out, Savannah is the ultimate morning person, and she has strict rules when it comes to her routine.

Click the video below to find out what time the host sets her alarm for every day, plus the one thing she never allows herself to do…

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie details her morning routine

Many astonished fans were quick to comment on Savannah's intense schedule. "That's so Incredible!" replied one. "So funny. Thanks for that. Love you," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "We love a consistent morning routine!"

It's not the first time that Savannah has spoken about her daily regime. Back in 2017, the mom-of-two described her typical day to Refinery29, explaining that it always starts at three or four in the morning. "I do my homework that I have, the preparation I have for the show, in the morning," she said.

MORE: Today's Savannah Guthrie looks unrecognizable with super short hair in latest photo

READ: Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are confused by surprising Princess Kate moment on Today - watch

With a car scheduled to pick her up from her Tribeca home at 5am, Savannah revealed that she typically gets to the office by 5:30am most days. The TV star then sits down with her glam squad while reviewing her research and prepping for upcoming segments.

© Getty Images Savannah typically arrives at the Today studio by 5:30am

"At 6:30 we have to be on-set, doing teases, recording opens...Those have to be constantly updated for feeds, especially if you have a breaking news situation," she said. "We do a bunch of affiliate cross-talks. Then, we race through the morning. It flies by."

© NBC Savannah doesn't mind the early starts as it means she can be home with her kids by midday

Despite having a gruelling schedule, Savannah loves getting up early as it means she's home with her kids – daughter Vale, eight, and son Charley, six – by noon.

"Having kids changes everything. I feel extremely fortunate — particularly at my age, I'm in my 40s — to get to have two kids," she told Refinery29. "I often reflect on how lucky I am and how, in a cosmic sense, the timing was so perfect. This job is completely rewarding and demanding and it does afford me the opportunity to be home midday. As a working mom, that is a dream come true."

Savannah shares her two children with her second husband, Michael Feldman. The pair met at Michael's 40th birthday party in October 2008 and eventually began dating the following year. By 2014 the couple had officially tied the knot.

During a 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Savannah raved about how supportive Michael is, especially when it comes to her schedule. After host, Ellen remarked that it was "amazing" to find someone who could deal with her 3am start every day, Savannah replied: "I know. Who would even choose this voluntarily? You're right — I'm lucky I'm not alone!"

© Getty Images Savannah's husband Michael Feldman is her biggest cheerleader

Despite the early hours, Michael has nothing but respect and admiration for his wife's work ethic. In a 2020 interview, the former political adviser explained: "A fair amount of Savannah's workday is while the kids are still sleeping. And that's good on one hand, but then she has to roll right into Mommy-mode, still fully made up, while I disappear for conference calls. So she's 'on' from when she wakes up at 4 a.m. until the kids go to bed at night.

He added: "I'm in awe of her ability to create structure. I'm trying to figure out an acceptable time to have a cocktail, and she's like, 'Okay, arts-and-crafts hour!'"

See more adorable photos of Savannah Guthrie and her family

© Getty Images Savannah and Michael with their kids Vale and Charley

© Getty Savannah with her daughter Vale and co-star Hoda Kotb

© Getty Savannah and Michael at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2023

© Getty Savannah with her son Charley

© Instagram Savannah enjoying Easter Sunday

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.