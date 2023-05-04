Savannah Guthrie departs Today studios alongside rival network host - details

The NBC star has been co-hosting on Today for over a decade

Savannah Guthrie has enjoyed over ten years working on the Today Show and is a familiar face on the NBC news desk each morning.

However, for the rest of the week, the much-loved anchor will be away from the studios - and all for an exciting reason!

Savannah joined her good friend from rival network ABC, Deborah Roberts, on Wednesday night to fly out of New York City to London, ahead of King Charles' coronation - which she will be covering for NBC.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie talks about leaving NYC for an important reason

The star shared a photo of herself and Deborah flying in the air, looking delighted as they celebrated Deborah and her husband Al Roker's induction to the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame on their way to the UK.

In the caption, Savannah wrote: "Celebrating from 30,000 feet on our way to London! Congratulations @alroker and @debrobertsabc for your induction into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame!!!!"

She will be broadcasting live from the UK's capital on Friday to cover the first of the four-day royal event.

Savannah's co-star Hoda Kotb revealed all on Tuesday's show as she introduced a report from foreign correspondent Molly Hunter, who is currently on the ground in London to cover the coronation.

"Just days away from the long-awaited coronation of King Charles and I know someone who's heading to London. Savannah Guthrie are you packing your bags?" said Hoda, turning to her co-host.

MORE: Today's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb replaced on the show

MORE: Today's Jenna Bush Hager shares high school confessions with Hoda Kotb in revelatory chat

"I'm packing my bags, do you want to come with me?" Savannah asked Hoda and fellow Today star Craig Melvin. "It's going to be fun," she said.

Savannah Guthrie will be reporting on King Charles' coronation for Today

Following Molly's report, Savannah added: "We are taking this show on the road. We will be in London starting on Friday. You can watch the entire coronation live. Get up early with us, Saturday morning right here on NBC."

DISCOVER: Hoda Kotb reveals daughter’s condition after major health scare and hospitalisation

READ: Today's Savannah Guthrie shares heartbreak with difficult post that sparks emotional reaction

Quizzed by Craig on what she's most excited to do while in London, Savannah said: "I like to go to a pub when I'm there. You put me on the spot and that's the truth," prompting laughter from her co-hosts.

"I like to have a burger and a pint. That's the truth."

© NBC Savannah Guthrie is a doting mom to children Vale and Charles

While Savannah is looking forward to her trip to London, she will no doubt miss her children, too. The star shares two children, Vale, eight, and Charles, six, with husband Michael Feldman.

DISCOVER: Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie send emotional message on Today

MORE: Savannah Guthrie celebrates wonderful news with Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Al Roker by her side

The family live in New York City, and last month Vale and Charles even made a surprise appearance on Today as part of a special bring your kids to work episode.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.