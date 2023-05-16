Today's Savannah Guthrie looks unrecognizable with super short hair in latest photo

Savannah Guthrie has been rocking mid-length blonde hair for decades, but this hasn't always been the case! The Today star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a throwback picture of herself as a little girl, sporting a short pixie cut and side bangs.

Savannah was posing with her mom, Nancy Guthrie, and used the opportunity to pay tribute to her on Mother's Day. What's more, the photo choice sparked quite the response from Savannah's followers, with many commenting on her appearance - in particular - just how much she looked like her daughter Vale, eight.

"Your daughter is the spitting image of you," one wrote, while another remarked: "Your daughter looks just like you in this picture." A third added: "Your daughter looks just like you when you were her age."

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie's family life - all we know

Savannah shares Vale and six-year-old son Charles with her husband Michael Feldman. On Mother's Day, she also shared several photos of her kids, alongside the message: "Love my little people."

She also posted a photo of the notes and drawings they had gifted her to mark the special day. Savannah has been incredibly open about her journey to motherhood.

MORE: Today Show star Savannah Guthrie calls on fans for rare beauty help

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares sweet moment with fan at work

Her youngest, Charles, is often referred to as the couple's "medical miracle" after Savannah went through several rounds of IVF to welcome him. "Because we are older," she explained to Health magazine.

"It was important to me for her [Vale] to have a sibling, somebody to do life with. "My husband and I, we decided, 'OK, let’s give it a shot,' you know? But it ended up taking more than one attempt. It took a few," she said.

"But we were lucky. I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we're so blessed."

MORE: Today's Al Roker inundated with prayers as he reveals outcome of surgery

Meanwhile, Savannah announced her pregnancy news when expecting Vale on her wedding day back in 2014. Talking about the special moment on Today after the ceremony, Savannah shared: "It's funny, 'cause we set the wedding date, I bought my dress, and then I found out. So I've been doing a little praying that I would fit in it, and it all worked out."

© NBC Savannah is a doting mom to her two children

Savannah and Michael both wrote an open later to Vale after she was born, which was published on Today's website. "I hope our baby gets his quick wit, his peaceful disposition, his kindness. I hope our baby gets his patience and compassion. But the best thing that I know our baby will get is his example," Savannah wrote.

"You already have her beautiful blue eyes, a great albeit toothless smile, and an infectious laugh," Michael wrote. "But I hope you also get her kind heart, keen wit, analytical mind, strong morals and the kind of joy for life and people that makes you someone that people really want to be around."

See more photos of Savannah and her family below.

© Getty Images

© Instagram

© Getty Images

© NBC NewsWire

© Getty Images

© Hoda Kotb on Instagram

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.