Savannah Guthrie's new dashing Today co-host revealed - where is Hoda Kotb?

Savannah and Hoda have been hosting Today together for five years

Savannah Guthrie has a new sidekick on Today after jetting to the UK for her latest reporting job without her co-host, Hoda Kotb.

The duo are temporarily separated as Savannah covers the Coronation of His Majesty the King in England.

While they'll likely be missing their on-air chemistry, Savannah has a dashing co-host in the form of Keir Simmons.

On Friday, Today viewers were treated to a different format to normal as Hoda, 58, explained it was a "split edition" with her in the New York studio and Savannah, 51, in the UK.They initially gave the headlines on a split screen before Keir was introduced.

The English journalist, 51, has been the senior international correspondent for the NBC morning show since December 2018.In addition, he regularly appears on the evening broadcast NBC Nightly News, and fills in as an anchor on MSNBC too.

MORE: Today's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb replaced on the show

It's an exciting time for the mom-of-two who is thrilled to be reporting on the historic royal event. Savannah joined her good friend from rival network ABC, Deborah Roberts, on Wednesday night to fly out of New York City to London, ahead of King Charles' coronation.

The star shared a photo of herself and Deborah flying in the air, looking delighted as they celebrated Deborah and her husband Al Roker's induction to the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame on their way to the UK.

In the caption, Savannah wrote: "Celebrating from 30,000 feet on our way to London! Congratulations @alroker and @debrobertsabc for your induction into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame!!!!"She is now broadcasting live from the UK's capital on Friday to cover the first of the four-day royal event.

DISCOVER: Hoda Kotb reveals daughter’s condition after major health scare and hospitalisation

READ: Today's Savannah Guthrie shares heartbreak with difficult post that sparks emotional reaction

Hoda only recently returned from New Orleans where she has been on assignment. She's happy for her friend and colleague and addressed her trip on Tuesday's show.

"Just days away from the long-awaited coronation of King Charles and I know someone who's heading to London. Savannah Guthrie are you packing your bags?" said Hoda, turning to her co-host. "I'm packing my bags, do you want to come with me?"

Savannah asked Hoda and fellow Today star Craig Melvin. "It's going to be fun," she said. Quizzed by Craig on what she's most excited to do while in London, Savannah said: "I like to go to a pub when I'm there. You put me on the spot and that's the truth," prompting laughter from her co-hosts. "I like to have a burger and a pint. That's the truth."

© NBC Savannah Guthrie is a doting mom to children Vale and Charles

True to her word, Savannah has been posting photos of herself at the pub on Instagram. She's reveling in the British cuisine and documented her delicious-looking feast of fish and chips and a pint too.

While Savannah is looking forward to her trip to London, she will no doubt miss her children, too. The star shares two children, Vale, eight, and Charles, six, with husband Michael Feldman.

Check out more photos of Savannah, Hoda and the Today cast below.

© Getty Images The Today hosts aren't immune to moments of comic relief

© Getty Savannah and Hoda are friends on screen and off

© Instagram Savannah and Hoda have worked together for five years

© Getty Images Savannah and Hoda previously reported on royal duty together

The Today crew are close

© Getty Savannah will be missed in the Today studio

© Getty Images Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on the Today Show couch

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.