Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are confused by surprising Kate Middleton moment on Today - watch

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie were confused on Monday as they watched a video of the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, playing the piano as part of Saturday's Eurovision Song Contest. The Today Show stars reacted to the footage live on air, but couldn't quite work out what was real and what wasn't.

Watch the footage which they reacted to of Princess Kate's impressive performance below…

WATCH: The Princess Kate moment which got everyone talking

Reacting to the video as it was being played, Hoda said: "What's happening?!" while Savannah simply reacted saying "Wow!" as she watched the Princess' impressive skills. Turning over to her notes, Hoda began to explain the context of the clip, saying "This is for the opening of something that's very huge overseas, the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest."

"That was her playing?" Savannah questioned, evidently shocked at the Princess' hidden talent. Hoda confirmed this, adding that she had performed it on King Charles' own Steinway piano.

© Alex Bramall Princess Kate could be seen performing in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle

"Did we put in that drum machine?" her co-host asked, still obviously confused by the segment, but Craig Melvin was quick to explain that the beat had just been part of the footage from the concert. "She's quite the renaissance woman," he added.

Kate featured in a reprise of Ukraine's winning song from the 2022 competition, 'Stefania', by the Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra. Traditionally, the Eurovision Song Contest winners host the next year's competition, but as a result of the war in Ukraine, the show's runners up, the United Kingdom, hosted the latest contest on the champion's behalf this weekend.

© Getty Images Winners of the 2022 contest, Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra

The show also featured an appearance form King Charles and Queen Camilla later in the program too, to show the royal family's support for the competition and its rightful host Ukraine. Princess Kate performed her contribution to the show in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle.

© Alex Bramall The royal wore a blue evening gown by Jenny Packham

Throughout the performance, alongside Kate's appearance were many more from a range of British contributors, including Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sam Ryder. The instrumental piano performance given by the Princess was composed by Joe Price and Kojo Samuel.

The beautiful dress which Kate wore for her contribution was designed by one of her most-loved designers, Jenny Packham. The 41-year-old wore the label's 'Marlowe One-Shoulder Gown' which featured a goddess-like asymmetrical neckline, a waist-cinching bejewelled bodice and a billowing chiffon skirt which pooled around the royal's feet as she took a seat at the piano.

© Instagram The Princess of Wales beamed in behind-the-scenes footage captured from her piano performance

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales also paid homage to the late Queen Elizabeth II through her accessories as she stunned in the Queen Mother 'Sapphire & Diamond Fringe Earrings' which were deemed part of the late monarch's personal jewellery collection.

The Princess is no stranger to a breathtaking style moment, but her impromptu piano performance during the Eurovision Song Contest was dubbed by some royal fashion fans as her "best outfit yet".

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales at King Charles III's coronation

Taking to Instagram to reflect on the royal's scene-stealing moment, one fan wrote: "I can’t imagine how beautifully that gown moves if all we’ve seen is it stationary. This gets my vote for what I hope she wears to a tiara event later this year. I would love to see the whole look completely glammed up!"

© NBC Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb had a lot to say about Kate's performance

© Getty Images Craig was able to help his team understand the Eurovision Song Contest

