Inside BBC Breakfast stars' rarely pictured homes: Naga Munchetty, Carol Kirkwood, and more

You'd think the stars of BBC Breakfast would want to live as close as possible to the MediaCityUK recording studios in Salford, considering they go live on air from 6 am.
Many of the news anchors, like Ben Thompson, Carol Kirkwood and Naga Munchetty, however, live miles from Manchester in stunning homes shared with their partners and family.
Despite being some of the most recognised faces on morning TV, many of the BBC Breakfast stars prefer to keep their private lives away from the cameras. Ultra-private Charlie Stayt, for example, doesn't even have social media.
The likes of Nina Warhurst and Sally Nugent have occasionally shared glimpses of their stunning properties with their fans on Instagram.
Keep scrolling to catch a glimpse inside the stars of BBC Breakfast's spacious homes…
During a cosy day at home the presenter took this photo in her lounge. The room features a brick fireplace, a bay window, and a wooden coffee table. Nina has livened the room up with bunting hanging around the perimeter!
Speaking with Prima Magazine in June 2021, Carol revealed the romantic way her then-boyfriend takes care of her at home, explaining: "He always makes me a cup of tea before I go to work in the morning, which is very romantic - it's 2.45am and he often leaves me a little love note for when I come home from work. That, to me, is worth a million red roses."