Inside BBC Breakfast stars' rarely pictured homes: Naga Munchetty, Carol Kirkwood, and more

You'd think the stars of BBC Breakfast would want to live as close as possible to the MediaCityUK recording studios in Salford, considering they go live on air from 6 am.

Many of the news anchors, like Ben Thompson, Carol Kirkwood and Naga Munchetty, however, live miles from Manchester in stunning homes shared with their partners and family.

Despite being some of the most recognised faces on morning TV, many of the BBC Breakfast stars prefer to keep their private lives away from the cameras. Ultra-private Charlie Stayt, for example, doesn't even have social media.

© Danny Lawson - PA Images Charlie Stayt, Carol Kirkwood, Naga Munchetty, Jon Kay, Sally Nugent on the red sofa as BBC Breakfast celebrates its 40th anniversary

The likes of Nina Warhurst and Sally Nugent have occasionally shared glimpses of their stunning properties with their fans on Instagram.

Keep scrolling to catch a glimpse inside the stars of BBC Breakfast's spacious homes…

Sally Nugent's home © Photo: Instagram Sally Nugent, 52, leads a private home life and she lives with her husband and teenage child, but neither of them have been pictured in the media.



The presenter's home has been decorated in muted tones and there are rustic wooden floors throughout.



Sally's spare room is so grand with a huge chandelier, but the star uses it as her gym space, complete with Peloton bike.

Nina Warhurst's home Nina, 43, is a doting mother to two boys, Digby, six, and Michael, four, and a daughter, born in 2023, who she shares with her husband Ted. The family all live together in Manchester.

During a cosy day at home the presenter took this photo in her lounge. The room features a brick fireplace, a bay window, and a wooden coffee table. Nina has livened the room up with bunting hanging around the perimeter!



Naga Munchetty's home © Photo: Rex Naga Munchetty lives in Hertfordshire with her husband of 20 years, TV director James Haggar, in a home they have shared since 2010. The star has a cream sofa in her lounge where she likes to relax with her cats and a glass of wine.

© Instagram Naga's property also has a large garden with a pristine lawn and a sweet, teal-coloured shed. Ideal for the summer months!



Ben Thompson's home Ben Thompson lives in London with his partner Andy Roche and his social media accounts have allowed fans to glimpse inside his home.



Ben takes his fitness very seriously and so it will come as no surprise that he has his own gym at home with dumbbell weights, a bench and a Peloton bike.



Jon Kay's home Jon Kay lives with his fellow presenter wife Francesca Kasteliz and their three children. We haven't seen much inside of Jon's home, but what we have seen is a modern bathroom space with brick-style tiles and a shower cubicle.

