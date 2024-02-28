Inside BBC Breakfast stars' rarely pictured homes: Naga Munchetty, Carol Kirkwood, and more

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
BBC Breakfast stars' rarely pictured homes: Naga Munchetty, Carol Kirkwood, and more
2 minutes ago
Georgia Brown
Rachel Avery
You'd think the stars of BBC Breakfast would want to live as close as possible to the MediaCityUK recording studios in Salford, considering they go live on air from 6 am.

Many of the news anchors, like Ben Thompson, Carol Kirkwood and Naga Munchetty, however, live miles from Manchester in stunning homes shared with their partners and family. 

Despite being some of the most recognised faces on morning TV, many of the BBC Breakfast stars prefer to keep their private lives away from the cameras. Ultra-private Charlie Stayt, for example, doesn't even have social media.

Charlie Stayt, Carol Kirkwood, Naga Munchetty, Jon Kay, Sally Nugent on the red sofa as BBC Breakfast celebrates its 40th anniversary© Danny Lawson - PA Images
The likes of Nina Warhurst and Sally Nugent have occasionally shared glimpses of their stunning properties with their fans on Instagram. 

Keep scrolling to catch a glimpse inside the stars of BBC Breakfast's spacious homes…

Sally Nugent's home

sally nugent bedroom selfie© Photo: Instagram

Sally Nugent, 52, leads a private home life and she lives with her husband and teenage child, but neither of them have been pictured in the media.

Sally Nugent has a framed wedding picture displayed on her windowsill at home

The presenter's home has been decorated in muted tones and there are rustic wooden floors throughout.

sally nugent bike

Sally's spare room is so grand with a huge chandelier, but the star uses it as her gym space, complete with Peloton bike. 

Nina Warhurst's home

Nina Warhurst holding baby Nancy.

Nina, 43, is a doting mother to two boys, Digby, six, and Michael, four, and a daughter, born in 2023, who she shares with her husband Ted

The family all live together in Manchester.

nina warhurst lounge

During a cosy day at home the presenter took this photo in her lounge. The room features a brick fireplace, a bay window, and a wooden coffee table. Nina has livened the room up with bunting hanging around the perimeter!

Naga Munchetty's home

naga munchetty living room© Photo: Rex

Naga Munchetty lives in Hertfordshire with her husband of 20 years, TV director James Haggar, in a home they have shared since 2010.

The star has a cream sofa in her lounge where she likes to relax with her cats and a glass of wine.

naga munchetty from bbc breakfast posing in her garden© Instagram

Naga's property also has a large garden with a pristine lawn and a sweet, teal-coloured shed. Ideal for the summer months!

Ben Thompson's home

Ben Thompson on peloton

Ben Thompson lives in London with his partner Andy Roche and his social media accounts have allowed fans to glimpse inside his home.

ben thompson gym

Ben takes his fitness very seriously and so it will come as no surprise that he has his own gym at home with dumbbell weights, a bench and a Peloton bike.

Jon Kay's home

jon kay home

Jon Kay lives with his fellow presenter wife Francesca Kasteliz and their three children.

We haven't seen much inside of Jon's home, but what we have seen is a modern bathroom space with brick-style tiles and a shower cubicle.

Carol Kirkwood's home

Carol Kirkwood in a white lace dress at a dinner party© David M. Benett

Carol Kirkwood is another BBC presenter that likes to keep her private life on the down low, so much so that there are rumours she wed her fiancé in private.

The BBC presenter has revealed her partner's name is Steve, and they reside together in Maidenhead. Fans have never seen a look inside her home, but she has revealed a snippet of home life.

Speaking with Prima Magazine in June 2021, Carol revealed the romantic way her then-boyfriend takes care of her at home, explaining: "He always makes me a cup of tea before I go to work in the morning, which is very romantic - it's 2.45am and he often leaves me a little love note for when I come home from work. That, to me, is worth a million red roses."

