Naga Munchetty absent from BBC Breakfast as Nina Warhurst steps in The presenter briefly returned to the show last week

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty was absent from her usual spot on the red sofa on Thursday morning, with business presenter Nina Warhurst standing in for the star.

The presenter usually fronts the show from Thursday to Saturday each week alongside co-host Charlie Stayt, but has been missing from the programme in recent weeks.

Although she temporarily returned to her position on Friday and Saturday after almost three weeks away, she was nowhere to be seen on Thursday.

Nina Warhurst stepped in for Naga on Thursday morning

While Nina is well-loved by the show's viewers, who often praise the relief presenter for her relatable parenting posts on social media, they couldn't help but notice Naga's absence.

Taking to Twitter, one person pointed out that the star had been seen on the programme "less and less", while another questioned whether she had been "dropped".

MORE: BBC Breakfast stars' rarely pictured homes: Carol Kirkwood, Naga Munchetty and more

MORE: Naga Munchetty's frustration at comments on not having children with husband James Haggar

It's possible that Naga is simply busy with other work commitments this week as she was also missing from the airwaves on Radio 5 Live.

Naga usually hosts the show alongside Charlie Stayt

The 48-year-old usually presents a two-hour programme from 11 am on the station from Monday to Wednesday but was replaced by Adrian Chiles, who normally features on the show each week on Thursday and Friday.

While Naga – who is married to TV director James Haggar – is perhaps best known for keeping viewers up to date with the latest news headlines on Breakfast, and for her impressive interviewing skills, she is also known for hosting BBC One documentary series, Claimed and Shamed.

WATCH: Naga Munchetty praised by viewers for interviewing skills

Loading the player...

The show, which exposes the growing problem of insurance fraud and follows a team of investigators as they hunt down suspected fraudsters, recently returned with its 14th series.

Announcing the news back in February, Naga shared a new poster for the series on Instagram. She wrote in the caption: "We're back! The new series of Claimed & Shamed will be broadcasting weekdays from today at 10.30am @bbcone and streaming on @bbciplayer X."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.