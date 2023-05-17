Kevin Costner resurfaces amid divorce and Yellowstone drama with rare glimpse into new project

The Yellowstone star is in the middle of a divorce from his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner

While Yellowstone fans scramble to come to terms with the abrupt end of the beloved modern western, Kevin Costner — who also in the midst of a divorce — is besotted with a brand new project.

Rumors that the actor wouldn't be returning as main character John Dutton swirled for months, reportedly because of battles with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and other issues. While he is coming back to complete shooting season five, which has not started filming, he is nonetheless focusing on something very close to his heart.

Kevin, who posts infrequently on social media, took to Instagram Wednesday to share a rare glimpse of Horizon, the new film he is directing, ironically also a western.

Though he only shared a simple photo of a director's chair with the word "Horizon" on it, a beautiful, desert canyon scene as the backdrop, it was his caption that got fans really excited.

"We're deep into the production of #HorizonFilm," he said, adding: "I have to tell you, I haven't felt this way about a movie since we were making Dances with Wolves. Can't wait to share it with all of you."

Dances with Wolves was Kevin's directorial debut in 1990, in which he also played lead character Lieutenant John Dunbar. It won Best Picture and Best Director for Kevin at the Oscars, plus seven other wins of twelve nominations in total. Horizon marks his first time back in the director's chair since Open Range, which premiered in 2003.

Despite their wishes for more of Yellowstone, fans were eager to see Kevin enjoying being back on the director's chair, and wrote back in the comments under the post: "I'm sure it's going to be a film worthy of your resume," and: "Dances with Wolves was the best movie of all time I cannot wait for this one," as well as: "That awesome, can’t wait to see it. Just make sure you finish Yellowstone off the right way too, legend."

© Getty Kevin has played John Dutton since 2018

Horizon, which has been previously described as the director's passion project, was first confirmed back in January of 2022. At the time, Deadline reported that Kevin would "star in the film, produce it and finance it through his Territory Pictures production company."

Deadline described the film as: "A multi-faceted, 15-year span of pre-and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American west," weaving in over 100 characters, and Kevin previously told the outlet: "America's expansion into the west was one that was fraught with peril and intrigue from the natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it."

© Getty Images The actor is in the midst of a divorce from his wife

He added: "Horizon tells the story of that journey in an honest and forthcoming way, highlighting the points of view and consequences of the characters' life and death decisions."

While he is keeping busy and engrossed with his new project, his personal life is seeing more hardship, as his post on Instagram comes weeks after his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce. The two first tied the knot in 2004 and share kids Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12.

Kevin has yet to address any of the Yellowstone drama

© Getty Yellowstone creator Taylor and Kevin at the world premiere of Yellowstone in 2018

© Getty Kevin and his wife Christine first met on a golf course in the early '90s

© Getty Images The former couple had three kids together

© Getty Images Christine filing for divorce reportedly left Kevin blindsided

