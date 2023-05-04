Kevin Costner's wife Christine Baumgartner doubles down on divorce filing as she's spotted out without wedding ring

The Yellowstone star sounded blindsided by his wife's decision to divorce in his subsequent statement

It doesn't seem Kevin Costner should be holding out hope that his now estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, will be walking back her decision to file for divorce from the actor.

The Yellowstone star, 68, and his wife, 49, were married for 18 years before the bag designer filed for divorce earlier this week. They tied the knot in 2004, and have three children together, Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12. She is reportedly seeking joint custody of the three kids.

The mom-of-three cited "irreconcilable differences" in the filing, and has now proven she is sticking by that.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Christine is revealed to have already taken off her wedding ring.

The photos captured her exiting a car in Los Angeles on Wednesday, wearing white jeans, a mushroom-hued v-neck sweater, and a light blue jean jacket to top it off. While she was wearing some jewelry around her wrist and neck, any ring or rings she might have previously worn were noticeably absent.

The divorce appears to have come as a surprise to Kevin, whose representative said in a pointed statement: "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

© Getty The former couple with their three children in 2019

They concluded: "We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

Christine is Kevin's second wife. They started dating in 2000 and tied the knot with a ceremony at his Aspen, Colorado ranch in 2004.

© Getty Kevin and Christine first met on a golf course in the early '90s

Kevin was previously married to actress Cindy Costner, 66, from 1978 to 1994. He shares three children with her as well, Annie, 39, Lily, 36, and Joe, 35. He also has a son, Liam, 26, with Bridget Rooney, whom he dated after his split from Cindy.

News of his divorce comes at a tumultuous time for the California-native, whose career in recent months has been marred with rumors of his departure from Yellowstone, in which he has starred as lead character John Dutton since its first season in 2018. Paramount has yet to confirm the news of his departure, though several cast members previously revealed that the upcoming second part to the fifth season has yet to begin production, despite a previously planned summer release.

