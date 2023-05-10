Yellowstone star addresses show drama amid finale news and Kevin Costner's divorce

Both the cast and characters of Yellowstone have been marred with drama both on and off the series, between Kevin Costner's departure, his impending divorce, and the modern western's sudden end.

While the series is sadly coming to an end, no one can get rid of the drama just yet, and at least on-screen, Luke Grimes, who stars as Kayce Dutton, promises it's as "juicy" as it gets.

Speaking on a featurette clip that's set to appear on the show's latest DVD and Blu-ray release shared with Entertainment Tonight, the actor teased what fans can expect from the show's conclusion, and delved into why it became such a hit after its 2018 premiere.

He reflected: "Love and family and serve your tribe, your people – that's a huge theme in the show. With Kayce, he has a hard time choosing his relationship with his father versus his relationship with his wife and son," adding: "I think it's because it all really matters and it matters to all of the characters."

Luke then explained: "That's sort of where you get all of this really juicy drama, is that everyone is sort of fighting for their team."

Still, he noted: "There's no right team or wrong team, it's just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to do what's best for their own."

© Instagram Yellowstone first aired in 2018

Yellowstone drama first transcended the Dutton ranch and made its way through Hollywood at the end of last year, when rumors swirled that Kevin – who currently also has some turmoil of his own in his personal life – would not return as lead character John Dutton.

We last saw the Yellowstone crew in November of 2022, when the first part of the oversized fifth season – now set to be the last – concluded with a seventh episode. Seven more episodes were initially meant to be released in the summer, though production has yet to start, according to cast member Wendy Moniz, and will instead air in November as the final episodes of the hit modern western.

© Getty Kevin has yet to address any Yellowstone news

Chris McCarthy, President & CEO Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, has since announced in a statement: "Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King – and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life."

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios and executive producer of Yellowstone, added, "The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world."

Rumors have been swirling of disagreements between Kevin and show creator Taylor Sheridan

Currently, the Yellowstone franchise includes Yellowstone, Tulsa King, prequels 1883 and 1923, plus 6666, the latter of which has yet to be released. Additionally, a yet to be titled sequel starring Matthew McConaughey is also in the works. While no additional details have been released just yet, it will reportedly air on Paramount in December, one month after Yellowtone's series finale in November.

