Kevin Costner will be back for season five part two later this year

Yellowstone fans have been left devastated following the news that the Paramount show will end after season five part B has aired later this year. Bosses at Paramount confirmed that the show, which stars Kevin Costner in the lead role, will return for the final episodes in November before airing a finale in December and fans have wasted no time sharing their thoughts on social media.

One person tweeted: "I just heard that #Yellowstone is ending after season five. I do not like this news." A second added: "Nooooo! I don't like this #Yellowstone news. This show converted me to a TV series watcher."

A third was equally upset and wrote on Twitter: "All this #Yellowstone drama is ridiculous. And now you're ending the show, but also continuing it? Just kill John Dutton! Get rid of Kevin Costner, stop making new shows, and keep going! Set your egos aside! I don't even want to come back for the rest, not worth it."

Meanwhile, a fourth commented: #Yellowstone is ending after the second half of Season five airs! I've already lost #NewAmsterdam & #AMillionLittleThings - I can't lose another show!"

However, Yellowstone fans can breathe a sigh of relief because a new spin-off series, which is set to star Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, will land on screens "immediately" after season five has wrapped.

A statement from the president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, Chris McCarthy, was released on Friday stating: "Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits — from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life."

Rumors have been surrounding the popular TV franchise for some time, including whether Kevin Costner would be back to reprise his role as John Dutton for the remainder of season five after speculation that there was tension between the Bodyguard actor and bosses on the show.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, one of Kevin's co-stars spoke out about the show's future and the reports surrounding Kevin. Dawn Olivieri, who played Claire Dutton on spinoff 1883 – starring Faith Hill and Tim McGraw – gave an ominous statement. "Sometimes we have to own the fact that nothing is forever," she warned, adding: "And impermanence is the single thing we can count on, and that life is like that."

When will Yellowstone return?

Yellowstone will return to screens for season five part B in November, Paramount has said. The remaining episodes will air weekly before the show's final episode airs in December.

What will Yellowstone spin-off starring Matthew McConaughey be about?

We don't know much about the sequel yet, but it's been reported that the spin-off will feature Yellowstone in the title. According to The Hollywood Reporter, negotiations to get Oscar-winner McConaughey on board were ongoing at the beginning of 2023 before a deal was formally struck and confirmed more recently.

As THR outlined, the spin-off is just one of ten projects that Paramount boss Chris McCarthy is working on alongside Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan – meaning there could be plenty of Yellowstone content to come despite the original show coming to its conclusion.

