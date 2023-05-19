Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee have fans in hysterics over with video ahead of new episode

Gogglebox fans were left in hysterics when firm favourites on the show, Jenny Newby and Lee Riley, shared a night out on the town together ahead of this week's episode. Posting on their official Instagram page, Lee could be seen addressing the camera directly and telling his fans that Jenny, seen in the background, had decided to take to the stage for a spot of karaoke.

"Never, never, never go out in Blackpool on a school night here's me thinking I was sober NOT. Thank you, Blackpool." In the video, Lee told their followers: "Here we are in Blackpool, there's four people in a bar and Jenny's singing karaoke." Check out the video below to see…

Fans were quick to share their comment on the funny post. One person wrote: "Love u guys. Make me chuckle everytime." A second agreed, commenting: "Go on girl Jenny!" A third even aimed a cheeky swipe towards Lee: "And you've not had a few drinks," followed by a string of laughing-faces. A fourth, meanwhile, said: "Jenny always gives me fever."

Jenny and Lee are firm friends and have been Gogglebox regulars ever since the began filming back in 2014. The pair film themselves watching TV from their now-iconic caravan in Hull and the duo have made viewers both crack up laughing and cry with their television reactions over the years.

The duo met at the pub where Jenny was the landlady and Lee was a customer and have been close ever since. But, contrary to what fans may think, they don't live together. Lee is the owner of the caravan and Jenny is the guest. Jenny, meanwhile, lives with her husband, Ray, who prefers to keep out of the spotlight.

Lee is also in a relationship but his partner, Steve, doesn't film on the show. Lee does share the occasional selfie with his partner on Instagram much to fans delight.

Although Jenny and Lee are part of the Gogglebox furniture, Jenny nearly appeared on the show without Lee. In a recent interview with The Guardian to celebrate ten years of the show, the star revealed: "I asked my daughter to do it with me, but on the day she couldn't. So I rang Lee up – I knew it was his day off."

Jenny then revealed the sweet way her daughter reacted to seeing her mum on TV: "My daughter is a police officer. They were like: 'Are you watching Gogglebox?' and she went: 'No!' They went: 'C'mon, get on it, there's a couple from Hull!' She said: 'I don't have to get on it. It's my bloody mother!'"

