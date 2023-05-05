Gogglebox star Mary Killen’s surprising job revealed

What do Giles and Mary get up to when they’re not filming Gogglebox?

Gogglebox stars Giles and Mary Kirren are currently celebrating the publication of their new book, Country Life, but did you know that Mary has a very busy working life on top of working alongside Giles on Gogglebox?

As well as entertaining the nation with her husband, or 'Nutty', as the pair like to call one another, Mary is actually a journalist and previously worked for Tatler. Despite being busy with her new book and the Channel 4 show, she still works for The Spectator as their agony aunt, most recently answering one reader’s question about whether she should hire a fortune teller for their local fete.

WATCH: Gogglebox star Giles' scathing comments on The Masked Dancer go viral

Speaking to the News Letter about being busy with work, she explained: "I was brought up in a house where the surgery was in the house, and I was used to two lots of 12 people a day, whereas Giles was brought up in a very remote house with nobody dropping in, so we have very different social needs. I love chatting and that’s why I used to love the days when I worked in an office. I could go to The Spectator office and sit there, but frankly there isn’t room.

© Channel 4 Giles and Mary in Wiltshire

“I love colleagues and getting away from my own things. But it was better for the children to grow up in the country and it was much nicer for Giles because he’s got a one-acre so-called garden which he is doing [as a] habitat for overwintering invertebrates in rather than flowers.”

MORE: Are Gogglebox stars Giles and Mary living in a haunted house?

MORE: All you need to know about Gogglebox favourites Giles and Mary

Mary has two other published works including How the Queen Can Make You Happy and The Diary of Two Nobodies, which was co-authored by Giles.

Chatting about starring on the reality show, Mary told PA News Agency: "When I go out, I get these beaming people coming up to me saying, ‘Are you Mary from Gogglebox? We love your husband! He makes us laugh’. And I think, 'Oh, good, he’s cheering people up.'"

Gogglebox stars in their homes

© Channel 4 Giles and Mary in their Wiltshire home on Gogglebox

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.