Why this weekend's MCM Comic Con may see Harry Potter HBO series news – all the details

Harry Potter's future onscreen outing on HBO Max has yet to see much further news since the series' announcement in early April 2022. However, all this could change as a star of the previous Warner Bros. film series is interviewed about his career – including his time in the magical franchise – at MCM Comic Con London this weekend (26-28 May).

David Bradley, who played Hogwarts caretaker Argus Filch from The Philosopher's Stone to The Deathly Hallows Part 2, will be appearing at the convention on Friday and Saturday and is sure to be opening up to fans with his thoughts on the new adaptation, and any news he may have heard about it.

WATCH: Get up to date on TikTok rumors about the Harry Potter HBO series cast

The 81-year-old will also be interviewed on the convention's live stage on Saturday, where he will undoubtedly be asked about his thoughts on the new series if he hasn't spoken publicly about it already on the weekend.

The actor – who is also known for his roles in other Comic Con beloved franchises such as Game of Thrones and Doctor Who – gave a fan favorite performance as the often grouchy caretaker of the Wizarding school.

© Getty Images David Bradley in 2022

However, as fans of the books will know, Filch's storyline involving his frequent fights with the school poltergeist Peeves and his own status as a Squib were either cut or not much explored in the film series. Perhaps the actor will share his hopes that the character may get more attention in the TV series format on Saturday!

Alongside David this weekend, many other TV and film stars as well as writers, comic book artists, and voice actors will be heading to London's ExCeL centre for comic con to share updates and news about their projects.

© Getty Images Con O'Neill, star of Our Flag Means Death will be at Comic Con this weekend

MORE: 11 things that have to happen in Harry Potter TV show reboot

Our Flag Means Death stars Con O'Neill, Nathan Ford and Kristian Nairn will be taking to the convention's main stage on Saturday in order to share news on the show's upcoming second season as well as insights into their time on set with other stars such as Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi. Also on stage on Saturday will be What We Do In The Shadows' Harvey Guillen, who's costar Kayvan Novak is also attending the convention in order to take part in photo ops and signings with fans.

© Getty Images The What We Do in the Shadows cast and creative team

MCM also promises lots of activities as well as meet and greets and interviews for fans to visit. Announcing the May long-weekend event in April, the show's press release also celebrated how it would be "home to an endless library of nostalgic retro classic [games], modern consoles, and family favourites.

SEE: Harry Potter open casting call: could your child be the next Harry, Ron or Hermione?

"Whether you’re going head-to-head with mates or battling it out solo for a new high score, you’ll be covered," it continued. "The much-loved Tabletop Realm is moving to the Platinum Suite for MCM’s biggest tabletop gaming area ever, where you can lose yourself in cardboard games and trading card favourites, or dive into the world of Dungeons and Dragons." The show will also feature areas specifically for children to play, as children aged ten and under can go free with an adult ticket holder.

© Getty Images David Bradley will be signing autographs at the weekend event

© Getty Images Cosplayers enjoying Comic Con inside the ExCeL arena

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.