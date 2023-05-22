Today's Savannah Guthrie in near tears during highly personal moment on show

Today's Savannah Guthrie teared up while live on air on Monday morning as she looked back at her emotional return to her alma mater over the weekend. The daytime TV host was invited back to give the commencement speech for this year's graduating students at Georgetown University's law school – an experience which she referred to as "a dream come true."

"It was so fun, my girlfriends and I we all got together, we saw old professors!" Savannah gushed to her co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Sheinelle Jones during the second hour of the show. "This was a dream come true not only to be invited, but to congratulate these law students who I know are going to go out there and change the world for the better," she continued, "And as mentioned, as a bonus, I got to reunite with some of my friends who helped me get through law school."

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie catches up with her law school friends

After the hosts watched clips of Savannah's commencement speech, the cameras cut back to the studio where Savannah was visibly emotional about the whole event. However, her proud co-stars Hoda, Sheinelle and Dylan Dreyer were full of praise and support for her as she teared up.

