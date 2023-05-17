Savannah Guthrie distracted by unexpected visitor outside Today Show studio – co-stars react

Savannah Guthrie couldn't help herself on the latest installment of the Today Show when she and her co-hosts headed outside the studio to the Today Plaza to greet some of their fans and visitors.

When an unexpected one caught her eye, it was game over for the anchor, 51, and her co-stars reacted summarily to their visitor as you can see in the video below…

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie distracted by unexpected visitor to Today studio

The NBC anchor is usually quite disciplined when it comes to her hosting duties, and that extends to her sleep schedule too.

In a recent clip, she dove into her intense (very) early morning for the show which left fans stunned. "That's so Incredible!" replied one. "So funny. Thanks for that. Love you," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "We love a consistent morning routine!"

It's not the first time that Savannah has spoken about her daily regime. Back in 2017, the mom-of-two described her typical day to Refinery29, explaining that it always starts at three or four in the morning. "I do my homework that I have, the preparation I have for the show, in the morning," she said.

With a car scheduled to pick her up from her Tribeca home at 5 AM, Savannah revealed that she typically gets to the office by 5:30 AM most days. The TV star then sits down with her glam squad while reviewing her research and prepping for upcoming segments.

"At 6:30 we have to be on-set, doing teases, recording opens…Those have to be constantly updated for feeds, especially if you have a breaking news situation," she said. "We do a bunch of affiliate cross-talks. Then, we race through the morning. It flies by."

Despite having a grueling schedule, Savannah loves getting up early as it means she's home with her kids – daughter Vale, eight, and son Charley, six – by noon.

"Having kids changes everything. I feel extremely fortunate — particularly at my age, I'm in my 40s — to get to have two kids," she told the outlet.

"I often reflect on how lucky I am and how, in a cosmic sense, the timing was so perfect. This job is completely rewarding and demanding and it does afford me the opportunity to be home midday. As a working mom, that is a dream come true."

© Getty Images Savannah and Michael at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2023

Savannah shares her two children with her second husband, Michael Feldman. The pair met at Michael's 40th birthday party in October 2008 and eventually began dating the following year. By 2014, they had officially tied the knot.

Despite the early hours, Michael has nothing but respect and admiration for his wife's work ethic. In a 2020 People interview, the former political adviser explained: "A fair amount of Savannah's workday is while the kids are still sleeping.

"And that's good on one hand, but then she has to roll right into Mommy-mode, still fully made up, while I disappear for conference calls. So she's 'on' from when she wakes up at 4 a.m. until the kids go to bed at night."

© NBC Savannah is a doting mom to children Vale and Charles

He added: "I'm in awe of her ability to create structure. I'm trying to figure out an acceptable time to have a cocktail, and she's like, 'Okay, arts-and-crafts hour!'"

