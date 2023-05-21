Dylan Dreyer left Today gig for her growing family - but it wasn't an easy decision

Dylan Dreyer is a popular co-host on Today's Third Hour and has been working on the NBC daytime show for a decade. However, the 41-year-old made a difficult decision at the start of 2022 to cut down on her hours on the popular program, in order to spend more time with her young family.

Dylan had welcomed her third son, Rusty, in September, and by January, she realised she needed to be at home more.

The mother-of-three had been a regular on Weekend Today, a job she had been doing for nine years. At the time, she was visibly emotional as she said goodbye to her co-hosts and viewers on her very last show.

VIDEO: Will Dylan Dreyer try for a baby girl?

Reflecting back on special job, she told everyone that she had started working on Weekend Today a month before she got married to Brian Fichera in 2012, and since then has welcomed three children.

Admitting it wasn't an easy decision, she said: "I really don't want to step away, but I don't think I can do six days a week anymore. The boys certainly keep me busy."

MORE: Dylan Dreyer's family home in NYC is surprisingly relatable

MORE: Today loses Dylan Dreyer and other key stars during temporary shake-up

Since then, Dylan has been making the most of her full weekends and has been making memories with her children. The family have a beautiful vacation home by the beach that they enjoy traveling down to.

© Getty Dylan Dreyer left Weekend Today in January 2022 to spend more time with her family

They most recently spent Mother's Day weekend there, with Dylan sharing some joyful photos of herself playing in the sand with her boys. Dylan and Brian are parents to six-year-old Calvin, three-year-old Oliver, and one-year-old Rusty.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer showcases insane physique in tiny mini dress in new photo that causes a stir

RELATED: Dylan Dreyer inundated with support following mistake live on-air - details

The star is incredibly relatable and often shares pictures of the realities of raising three young children in a New York City apartment.

The meteorologist was interviewed on TV show PEOPLE in 2021 shortly after welcoming her youngest son, Rusty, about whether or not she was hoping to have any more children in the future. The star swiftly answered: "We're done, we're tapped out." And in terms of trying again for a little girl, she replied, "This is the girl," and held up the book she had written, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.

Today's Dylan Dreyer is a doting mom to three young sons

Dylan's also proved time and time again that she's just like the rest of us too, when it comes to relatable mishaps not only at home, but at work too. The meteorologist recently admitted to feeling down after stumbling in the middle of a broadcast back in March.

MORE: Today welcome temporary new weather girl - and you won't believe who it is!

MORE: Dylan Dreyer sparks reaction with unexpected photo inside NYC home



The star's husband made sure that she didn't feel too bad about it back at home, and surprised her with the sweetest gesture. To cheer her up, Brian presented Dylan with a vase of flowers, alongside a note which read: "It's just wodrs," mistakenly writing "words" wrong, a subtle nod to her on-air blunder.

© Getty Images Dylan Dreyer is still a regular on Today's Third Hour

"How the cameraman tries to cheer me up after I stumbled through tonight's weather forecast!" she wrote in the caption, adding: "He totally gets me!"

See more photos below of Dylan Dreyer and her family

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer lives with her three sons in downtown New York City

The Today star with sons Calvin, Oliver and Rusty

© Photo: Instagram Dylan Dreyer often posts sweet photos of her family

© Photo: Instagram Dylan Dreyer with her adorable family

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.