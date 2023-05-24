Piers Morgan shares update about 'heartbroken' Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit

Piers Morgan has revealed that he has reached out to Phillip Schofield since the latter quit This Morning, giving a worrying update on how Phillip is faring following deciding to walk away from the show after 20 years.

Writing about the culture at ITV for his column in The Sun, Piers confirmed that he likes both Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, calling Holly a "tough, ambitious, brand-protective cookie". He continued: "Phillip’s not the evil monster he’s being painted as, nor is he the angel his previously halo-clad reputation suggested."

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes throws serious shade at Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

While discussing the mixed response to his exit, he continued: "One thing’s for sure, what’s happened to him is further evidence that the abyss-like depths of ruthless backstabbing in the world of daytime television makes even the seething cesspit of Westminster politics seem like an oasis of loyalty by comparison."

He added: "It’s been brutal to watch, but again, entirely unsurprising."

© Shutterstock Phillip Schofield left This Morning after 20 years

The presenter, who left ITV himself back in 2021 after refusing to apologise for his comments about Meghan Markle, also revealed that he had spoken to Phillip, adding: "For ITV to not even give him the chance to say a proper goodbye to his large, loyal audience after 21 years struck me as needlessly churlish, and I know he’s utterly heartbroken about it because he told me himself."

ITV's director of television, Ken Lygo, paid tribute to Phillip, saying: "Phillip is hands down one of the best broadcasters of his generation and we thank him for his two decades worth of absolutely terrific television on the This Morning sofa."

Piers left GMB in 2021

Following Phillip's exit, Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary gave a brief statement about his exit, saying: "We can't start the show without paying tribute to the man who spent the last two decades sitting on the This Morning sofa. Quite simply, we all know he's one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had and we and all the team wish him all the best."

Dermot added: "As a show, everyone on and off screen want to say a huge thank you to Phil for what he's done to make the show a success over the last 21 years."

MORE: Phillip Schofield could be moving over to this popular BBC show – details

READ: Phil Schofield’s feuds over the years: Eamonn Holmes, Amanda Holden, Fern Britton

Others have come to the star's defence, including his co-star, Rochelle Humes. Posting snaps of them on Instagram Stories, she wrote: "I’ve proudly been a part of the This Morning family for almost 10 years and over the last few, it has been an absolute pleasure learning so much from you. Thanks for all the lessons – you’re a fountain of love, knowledge and laughter."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Holly Willoughby said This Morning wouldn't be the same without Phillip Schofield

Chatting on Monday on his news show, Eamonn spoke about the situation, saying: "Oh please, let's just stop this. He was sacked." Later, Isabel Webster asked: “Is that stabbing him in the back?” Eamonn then called Phillip's co-star Holly Willoughby “false” and said she “stabbed” Phillip in the back.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.